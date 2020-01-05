Seahawks vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After taking two very different routes to the playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) and Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) clash in the finale of NFL Wild Card weekend at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Seahawks vs Eagles Preview

It’s the battle of the birds for a chance to advance in the NFL playoffs, and while they usually keep it close, the Seahawks have dominated the matchup. Seattle’s five-game winning streak against their NFC for extends back to 2011 — predating Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson’s tenure with the team.

Despite that, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has had nothing but nice things to say about Philly.

“They’ve rallied well,” Carroll told reporters this week. “They’ve played like a championship team down the stretch, and to put together the four games to win (the division). It just shows that their leadership and the coaches on down is really strong. I’ve watched them hang tough and put together a great finish to the year.”

It’s the second season in the row the the Seahawks are on the road to kick off the playoffs against an NFC East for. Last season, the Cowboys eliminated Seattle from the postseason.

The Eagles have been playing do-or-die game for at least a month, playing catchup for the NFC East title against the Dallas Cowboys.

“The last month, they have been playoff-type games for us,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “This team is battle-tested that way and we prepare that way.”

Carson Wentz is making his first career playoff start after being hampered by injury the last few seasons.

“We know what’s on the line and to some extent we’ve kind of felt that way the last few weeks,” Wentz said. “We’ve kind of had our backs against the wall. It’s a one-game season, we’re excited for it. It’s going to be a fun one.”

The Eagles have some concerning injuries in star tight end Zach Ertz and offensive tackle Lane Johnson. Ertz leads the team with 88 catches for 916 yards and recently got medical clearance to play after tests on his injured kidney. Johnson has been ruled out.

The Seahawks received some positive injury news of their own, with safety Quandre Diggs expected to make his return after two games missed. Seattle traded for Diggs from the Lions during the season.

“The moment he got here he picked up the defense really, really quick,” linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “Started making checks really fast, understanding what checks we were making really, really fast. He’s a really smart, intelligent dude who knows how to play the game of football at a really high level.”

The cross-country traveling Seahawks are 1.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 45.