Tournament of Champions Golf Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Xander Schauffele will look to defend his Sentry Tournament of Champions title this week at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii.

2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions Preview

This year’s Tournament of Champions will feature 34 players, including the top three finishers from last year’s event: defending champion Xander Schauffele, runner-up Gary Woodland, and Justin Thomas.

Last year, in the final round, Schauffele tied the Kapalua course record with an 11-under 62 to finish the tournament at -23, one stroke better than Woodland.

“This is the stuff you dream about,” Schauffele said, according to The Associated Press. “But to actually pull it off, it feels awesome. I could see myself doing it, but it’s hard to believe just sitting here and talking about it.”

The American, now 26, collected a pair of eagles in the round and birdied on four of the last five holes.

“It was a crazy day,” Schauffele said, per AP. “I knew it was going to be a birdie fest at the end. We kept our head down and made a run for it.”

Woodland led heading into the final day, when he hit a 5-under 68.

“I don’t think it will ever be easy because I still believe I was playing well enough to shoot 66 today,” the now-35-year-old American said, per AP. “You have an iron into the par 5 in the middle of the fairway on the last hole, you expect to make birdie. I had killed the par 5s all week this week, which is what you’ve got to do out here. So I knew what he was doing and the competitor in me knew I needed to do one better. And unfortunately, I didn’t get it done.”

Dustin Johnson finished in a three-way tie for fourth place at Kapalua last year. He won the even in 2018, eight strokes ahead of runner-up Jon Rahm, who tied for eighth last year.

Both players are in the field again in 2020.

Rahm recently wrote for Golf Digest that he’s working on strengthening his wedge game.

“The problem was, I used to have only one shot with wedges: a high fade with a lot of spin,” the 25-year-old Spaniard wrote. “Playing a high fade all the time made it tougher to control distance, like when it was windy or the pin was back.”

He added: “The adjustments need to be subtle, like setting up with your body slightly closed to the target to make it easier to draw the ball. These adjustments are a work in progress.”

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions Field

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Corey Connors

Tyler Duncan

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Lanto Griffin

Jim Herman

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Dustin Johnson

Sung Kang

Kevin Kisner

Matt Kuchar

Nate Lashley

Adam Long

Graeme McDowell

Keith Mitchell

Collin Morikawa

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Ryan Palmer

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland