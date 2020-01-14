How to Stream Monsters, Inc.: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Monsters, Inc Now

Monsters, Inc. was the first Pixar movie to be released after the year 2000, and was the top film for its opening box office weekend. The film, starring John Goodman, Billy Crystal, and Steve Buscemi, was a hit with critics and audiences; with Disney+, you can watch Monsters, Inc. online.

The Monsters, Inc. franchise has made it into the top ten earnings list for animated feature films, earning more than $3 billion worldwide. It was nominated for more than 50 awards and won 15 including an Oscar and a Grammy for Best Original Song.

The series has spawned not only a prequel but an animated web series and character appearances in video games and comic books. You can see Monsters, Inc. streaming. The film was dubbed into foreign languages but newspaper headlines and other writing seen in the film were actually created in the correct language so that they didn’t have to be dubbed into the correct language.

Monsters, Inc. remains a family favorite animated film and was widely praised by critics during the initial release. Here’s how to stream Monsters, Inc. right now:

Monsters, Inc. is one of the fan-favorite animated movies

Monsters, Inc.: Overview

Release Date: October 21, 2001

Creators: Andrew Stanton, Dan Gerson, Pete Docter, Jill Culton, Jeff Pidgeon, Ralph Eggleston

Director: Pete Docter

Starring: John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Steve Buscemi, James Coburn, Jennifer Tilly

Rating: G

Synopsis: To save their world, two monsters must save a human child but the rest of their world believes humans are toxic.

How Long Is Monsters, Inc.?

Monsters, Inc. has a running time of 92 minutes.

Monsters, Inc. Plot

Mike and Sully are two monsters who live in the city of Monstropolis, a city that is powered by the energy from children’s screams. They work in the Monsters, Inc. factory where they are transported into children’s rooms through their closet doors with the intention of scaring them.

After work, Sully finds a door that Randall, his chief rival, has left activated and which has allowed a human child into their realm. Human children are believed to be toxic to monsters. Sully tries to get the little girl back into her room but fails. Randall realizes what he’s done and deactivates the door, sending it back to storage. Sully manages to get the little girl, who he calls Boo, out of the factory. Later that night, unsure what to do next, Sully interrupts Mike’s date with another monster, Celia, but Boo is discovered and the restaurant descends into chaos as all the monsters try to get away from the child.

Mike and Sully realize Boo isn’t toxic at all and Sully begins to bond with her. They dress Boo up as a monster and sneak her back into the factory, hoping to get her home, but Randall discovers their plan and tries to kidnap her.

He kidnaps Mike instead and unknowingly straps him to a new machine called the Scream Extractor. Randall wants to begin using the Scream Extractor to save Monstropolis because the power of children’s screams isn’t what it once was. Sully and Mike report Randall’s plot to Mr. Waternoose, not realizing that the two are in cahoots.

They send Mike and Sully to the Himalayas in exile where they meet the Abominable Snowman, who helps them get back to Monstropolis so they can save Boo, who Randall wants to test the Extractor on next. Sully gets there just in time and destroys the machine as he fights Randall.

Mike helps him and they defeat the bad monster, save Boo and run away, hoping to find her closet door so they can take her home. Randall catches up with them but Boo overcomes her fear and with Sully and Mike’s help, he is trapped in the human world where a man in a trailer park believes he is an alligator. Waternoose follows them and they get him to admit his plot, which is overheard by the Child Detection Agency and Roz, who is revealed to be the leader of the CDA.

Waternoose is arrested. Sully and Mike return Boo to her room and then destroy her door so that no one will scare her again. She giggles and Mike and Sully realize the laughter of children is more powerful than their screams.

They take this information to the CDA who develops a new plan to power Monstropolis: making kids laugh. Mike, who wasn’t a good scarer but is a good comedian, becomes the top worker at Monsters, Inc., which is now run by Sully.

Mike surprises Sully with Boo’s door, which he has reassembled but with a single piece missing. Sully reveals the missing piece, which he kept as a memento, and puts it in the door. He opens the door and is reunited with Boo.

Monsters, Inc. Cast

The cast of Monsters, Inc. is led by award-winning actors John Goodman and Billy Crystal and features appearances by several legends of Hollywood including John Coburn, John Ratzenberger, and Jennifer Tilly. Here are the primary cast members for the film.

John Goodman as Sulley Sullivan

Sulley is the best scarer at Monsters, Inc. but when he happens on a human child he opens his heart. John Goodman is an award-winning actor who is best known for his role as Dan Connor in the series Roseanne and The Connors. He has appeared in more than 160 films and TV series including The Righteous Gemstones, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and Argo.

Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski

Mike is Sulley’s wise-cracking partner and best friend; he wants to get rid of the human child as fast as possible.

Billy Crystal is an award-winning actor, comedien, producer, and writer. He is best known for his roles in the hit films When Harry Met Sally, the film franchise City Slickers, and Forget Paris.

Mary Gibbs as Boo

Boo is an inquisitive child who ventures through her closet door when it is opened as part of a Monsters, Inc. test. She loves Sulley.

Mary Gibbs is best known for playing Boo in the Monsters, Inc. franchise. She has also leant her voice to animated films including Inside Out and Mike’s Monstrous Adventure.

Jennifer Tilly as Celia

Celia is Mike’s girlfriend.

Jennifer Tilly is a well-known character actress in Hollywood, having appeared in more than 100 films and TV series. She has won seven awards, and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film Bullets Over Broadway. She is best known as Tiffany from the horror franchise Chucky and for playing Bonnie in the animated TV series Family Guy.

Steve Buscemi as Randall

Randall is a villainous monster who likes to scare children and is part of Waternoose’s plan to change how power is captured and used in Monstropolis.

Steve Buscemi is a veteran character actor who has appeared in more than 160 films and TV series throughout his career. He is best known for his roles in Fargo, Reservoir Dogs, Armageddon, and The Death of Stalin.

Monsters, Inc. Songs and Soundtrack

Award-winning composer, writer, and actor Randy Newman created the soundtrack for Monsters, Inc; it was the fourth film for Pixar that he worked on. He won an Oscar and a Grammy for the original song, If I Didn’t Have You, from the film and was nominated for Best Original Score at both the 2001 Academy Awards and the Grammy Awards.

Monsters, Inc. at the Box Office

Monsters, Inc. earned just over $562 million worldwide during its initial box office run, and was successful enough that a sequel and a TV series were spawned from the performance. The film was made of a budget of $115,000,000. The franchise is currently the ninth highest-grossing franchise for animated films, earning $1.3 billion to date. In addition to film and TV, the franchise is featured in the Disney video game Kingdom Hearts as well as a comic book series.

Monsters, Inc. Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics raved about Monsters, Inc, praising the computer animation as well as the story line for the film. It holds a 96% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Many critics noted how Pixar’s animation changed the animated feature with the Monsters, Inc. release.

Where Monsters, Inc. Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Monsters, Inc. remains a popular franchise from Disney/Pixar and was the third highest-grossing film in 2001 and was the number one film during its opening weekend. The award-winning film was praised by critics and audiences, and was popular enough that a 3-D version was created and released in 2012. The series also boasts a prequel, Monsters University, and an animated web series, Monsters at Work, which has released as part of the Disney + service.

Monsters, Inc. Trailer

You can watch the original trailer for Monsters, Inc. here.

Monsters, Inc. Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Sulley Has Millions of Hairs

Pixar’s animation team has received accolades for their character renderings but Sulley, the big blue monster voiced by John Goodman, may be their most difficult creation. With a total of 2,320,413 animated hairs on his body, it would take the animators up to 11 hours to create a single frame for the character.

2. Goodman and Crystal Record Together

For the most part, voice actors prefer to work along, but John Goodman and Billy Crystal broke that tradition by choosing to record several of their scenes at the same time and in the same room.

3. Monsters Scene Becomes A First For Pixar

Pixar released the short film, Mike’s New Car, in 2002; the film was originally going to part of the Monsters, Inc. film but was cut. Mike’s New Car would become the first short released by Pixar to have dialogue.

4. Two Claim Ownership Rights to Monsters

Two lawsuits have been filed against the creators and distributors of Monsters, Inc., both claiming ownership rights. Just before the film’s release a Wyoming writer, Lori Madrid, filed suit saying the idea for the film had been stolen from her poem “There’s a Boy in My Closet”; a judge in that suit did issue an injunction for the case. A year later another suit was filed, by artist Stanley Mouse, who said certain characters were based on his drawings called “Excuse My Dust” . That suit was settled but the terms have not been disclosed.

5. Monsters, Inc. on Top 10 Franchises Lists

Monsters, Inc. has made it onto the highest grossing film franchises lists, ranking at number nine. The franchise – two films, a web series, comic book and video appearances so far – has earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

