A long, long time ago in a galaxy really not that far away, George Lucas introduced movie-going audiences to Star Wars. Since its release in 1977, the epic space-opera has blossomed into a franchise of video games, action figures, comic books, novels, and so much more. Even 38 years later, the series continued with a new trilogy of movies beginning with The Force Unleashed. In 2019, that trilogy and the entire Skywalker saga came to an end with The Rise of Skywalker.

The Rise of Skywalker continues the journey of Daisy Ridley’s Rey, who was first introduced in The Force Unleashed. She’s joined by other series newcomers Finn, Poe Dameron, and BB-8 on their quest to stop a quasi-Darth Vader character, Kylo Ren, and the First Order. Many elements from the original trilogy carried over to the newer series of movies, but The Rise of Skywalker’s scribes, Chris Terrio and J. J. Abrams, took the series in a vastly different direction.

Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to watch Abram’s thrilling concluding chapter of the Skywalker saga.

Here’s how to stream Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker right now:

Although The Rise of Skywalker won’t be available on Disney+ until May 4th, you’re still able to stream The Rise of Skywalker right now on Amazon Prime Video.

So if you don’t want to wait for the Disney+ release, here’s how to stream The Rise of Skywalker right now:

Follow this link (it will bring you to the movie’s page on Amazon) Choose ‘Rent HD $3.99’ or ‘Buy HD $9.99’ Enter your 5-digit Prime Video Pin if you have one You can now watch The Rise of Skywalker in your browser or on any of your devices that have the Prime Video app.

Note: You only have 30 days to begin watching the film, and you have to complete your viewing within 48 hours of pressing the play button.

‘The Rise of Skywalker’: Overview

Release Date: December 20, 2019

Creators: Chris Terrio and J. J. Abrams

Director: J. J. Abrams

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher

Rating: PG-13

Synopsis:

A band of resistance fighters is in for the fight of their life against the First Order as the conflict between the Jedi and the Sith comes to its thrilling conclusion.

How Long Is ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’?

The Rise of Skywalker has a runtime of 142 minutes.

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Plot

Rey, Finn, and Poe return in the concluding chapter of the Skywalker saga. As the First Order continues its assault on the resistance, Rey continues her Jedi training to battle against the conflicted Kylo Ren. As the two sides squabble over the galaxy, however, an unexpected threat emerges from the ashes of time, ready to implement a deadly plan many years in the making. As Rey faces the shocking truth behind her lineage, she must overcome her destiny and restore order to the Force once more.

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Cast

The Rise of Skywalker’s robust cast features an assortment of characters both new and old. Since The Force Awakens, however, the focus has remained on a select few primary protagonists and antagonists.

Daisy Ridley as Rey

Returning as the lead protagonist, Daisy Ridley’s Rey is a former scavenger with no known lineage. After joining the Resistance, she ultimately finds that she is a Jedi. The Rise of Skywalker follows Rey as she comes to terms in her place with the galaxy and battles against the emerging dark influences.

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren / Ben Solo

Adam Driver returns as Kylo Ren / Ben Solo, the only son of Han Solo and Leia Organa. Kylo Ren continues his quest to fulfill the destiny of his grandfather, Darth Vader. The closer he gets to his goal, however, the more conflicted he becomes over what he thought was the right path.

John Boyega as Finn

Former stormtrooper FN-2187, Finn joined the Resistance after meeting Rey in The Force Awakens. After defecting from the First Order, Finn has made it his goal to bring down the villainous forces that robbed him of most of his life.

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron

Hot-headed X-wing fighter pilot Poe Dameron fights for the Resistance, but often goes his own path. His rash nature occasionally puts him at odds with General Leia Organa, though he starts to understand his role in the battle against the First Order.

Mark Hamil as Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker returns in a limited role as Rey’s mentor. After becoming one with the Force in The Last Jedi, Luke continues to guide Rey, especially as an evil presence emerges from the wreckage of the destroyed Death Star

Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa

General of the Resistance, widow of Han Solo, and mother to Ben Solo, the Skywalker twin continues to lead the fight against the First Order. Carrie Fisher passed away in 2016 before filming began on The Rise of Skywalker. Her role was repurposed and unreleased footage from The Force Awakens was used to add her to The Rise of Skywalker.

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Songs and Soundtrack

John Williams returned to compose and conduct the score for The Rise of Skywalker soundtrack. He stated it would be the last Star Wars soundtrack he would work on. The 19-track soundtrack made no significant impact on the charts, having reached an overall peak position of 25 on the Australia Albums (ARIA) and Hungarian Alubs (MAHASZ) charts. In the United States, it only topped out at 42 on the US Billboard 200 and reached 57 on the UK Albums (OCC) chart.

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ at the Box Office

The Rise of Skywalker was a financial success at the box office. Off a budget of $275 million, it took home a worldwide gross of $1.074 billion. It was the seventh highest-grossing film of 2019, falling behind Joker, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Frozen II, The Lion King, and Avengers: Endgame. In the United States alone, The Rise of Skywalker took in $515.2 million. During pre-sale, the film sold more than twice the number of tickets in the first hour of availability than The Last Jedi.

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Despite a considerable box office success, The Rise of Skywalker was met with moderate reviews. Critics panned it as a disappointing end to the new trilogy and a lackluster conclusion to the complete Skywalker saga. Though its narrative structure and content received a negative response, the film’s visuals and sound design were universally praised. The Rise of Skywalker was criticized for being too big and featuring too many side stories.

Where ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

The Rise of Skywalker is the concluding chapter of the Skywalker saga, which encompasses the original trilogy from the 70s, the prequel trilogy, and the new trilogy that started with The Force Awakens. The film’s plot themes mimic those of the original trilogy while veering in a direction that divided the long-standing fan base. The Rise of Skywalker will be a remembered film in Disney’s expansive library alongside the rest of Disney’s Star Wars movies and TV series.

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Final TrailerThe saga will end, the story lives forever. Watch the final trailer for #StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: Fandango.com/TheRiseOfSkywalker 2019-10-22T01:49:50.000Z

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

A film series as heavily touted as Star Wars is going to have a ton of trivia and facts regarding production. For The Rise of Skywalker, the following are just five of some of the most interesting trivia.

1. The Legacy of R2-D2 and C-3P0

As George Lucas was laying out plans for the full Skywalker saga, he had one thing in mind. C-3P0 and R2-D2 would be the only characters to appear in every movie. Originally planned a series of 12 movies, the saga was reduced to nine, but Lucas kept his word. C-3P0 and R2-D2 are the only characters to appear in all nine movies. Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader) and Obi-Wan Kenobi came close but appeared in the first two trilogies. The man behind C-3P0, Anthony Daniels, is the only actor to appear in all nine films.

2. A Role for Patrick Williams

Watch the end credits and you’ll see that Patrick Williams voiced Boolio. However, it’s not the same Patrick Williams that appeared in Killers and Entourage. It was, in fact, Luke Skywalker himself. Patrick Williams is one of Mark Hamill’s professional pseudonyms. The name is a reference to one of his brothers, Patrick. The other brother, maybe coincidentally, is named Will.

3. Yellow Optimism

Finding the right color lightsaber for a Star Wars character takes some time. Visual effects supervisor Roger Guyett revealed that several tests were done to find the perfect color for Rey’s lightsaber. What they landed on was a yellow-orange blade, which they dubbed “Yellow Optimism” for the inspiration that optimism had on the decision.

4. Descendant of a Jedi

Sir Alec Guinness may have passed away 19 years before the release of The Rise of Skywalker, but his presence was still on set. His granddaughter, Sally Guinness, was featured in a cameo that was far too easy to miss. Ironically, she played a First Order officer. She’s not the only cameo, either, as both Ed Sheeran and John Williams make appearances.

5. Babu Frik’s Workshop

While watching The Rise of Skywalker, keep a keen eye on Babu Frik’s workshop. There are a few Easter Eggs that Star Wars and J. J. Abram’s fans will enjoy. Among them is the Bad Robot mascot of Abram’s production company and a battle droid from the prequel trilogy.

