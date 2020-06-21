John Legend’s Father Day Special: How to Watch Online

Celebrate Father’s Day 2020 with this musical tribute to fathers everywhere, hosted by John Legend and airing Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day special on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets):

Get AT&T TV Now

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets):

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day’ Preview

This one-hour Father’s Day celebration is hosted by John Legend, father of two and the first African-American EGOT winner. The Grammy-winner will perform new material from his new album “Bigger Love,” which dropped June 19. Plus, “some of John’s celebrity friends, and fellow dads, will join him for a hilarious ‘Fatherly Feud’ game. Chrissy Teigen, John’s wife and co-ruler of their little kingdom, will make sure viewers have the perfect gift for dad, in case they forgot. Additionally, John and Chrissy’s kids, Luna and Miles, are going to pamper their father in ways that only kids under age 5 can, and much more.”

Celebrity dad appearances include Stevie Wonder, Anthony Anderson, Shaquille O’Neal, Common, Scottie Pippen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patton Oswalt, Marlon Wayans, Ne-Yo, Ike Barinholtz, Jim Gaffigan, Michael Ealy, Tony Gonzalez, Lil Rel Howery, Taran Killam, Ahmad Rashad, Andy Roddick, Deion Sanders, Marlon Wayans, Roy Wood Jr., and more.

“Some of us may wonder if it’s okay to laugh right now,” said Legend in a press release. “But music and humor have always lifted our spirits during tough times. This special celebrates love and the connection to the ones you care about most. I hope it brings joy and laughter into everyone’s homes this Father’s Day.”

“Now, more than ever, is a time to celebrate family and togetherness,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “John has an immeasurable talent, and we know he will entertain and unite families far and wide.”

John Legend’s Father’s Day Special airs Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

