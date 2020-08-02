How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 5 Online

One of the youngest iterations in the Real Housewives franchise is back on Sunday, August 2 when The Real Housewives of Potomac debuts its fifth season at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Real Housewives of Potomac on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Bravo is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Real Housewives of Potomac live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Bravo is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Real Housewives of Potomac live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Bravo is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Bravo if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Real Housewives of Potomac live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Preview

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 | BravoMove over ladies, there’s a new 'Wife in town! ►► Subscribe for More: http://bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: http://bravo.ly/Official ►► Watch RHOP on Bravo! #RHOP FOLLOW RHOP ON SOCIAL BravoDailyDish: https://www.instagram.com/bravodailyd… Official Site: http://bravo.ly/RealHousewivesofPotomac Full Episodes & Clips: http://bravo.ly/RHOPVideos Facebook: http://bravo.ly/RHOPFacebook ABOUT RHOP: This season, lies are uncovered and relationships are strained, but love always finds a way. Ashley and Michael have healed from their loss and are ready to work on expanding their family, but the word on the street in Potomac is that Michael has to deal with some serious allegations. Meanwhile, Monique is ready to deliver her new bundle of joy and focus on her entrepreneurial endeavors, but her husband Chris is not ready to say good-bye to his baby-making days. Karen and Ray are pushing through their troubles, while still watching everyone else with a side eye, as Karen launches one of her biggest ventures. Gizelle has a tale she wants to tell with her upcoming book launch, and she is also working on mending her friendships and revitalizing her love life. Meanwhile, love is blooming in Potomac as Candiace and Chris are knee deep in wedding planning. However, Candiace’s mother, Dorothy, has an opinion on everything, making one wonder who is actually in control. Robyn and Juan have found their groove finding their way back to each other as Robyn also works on her property investment goals. With all the trials and tribulations ahead, will these ladies be able to keep it cute and classy? GET MORE BRAVO: Follow Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Twitter Like Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Facebook Pin Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Pinterest Bravo Instagram: http://bravo.ly/Instagram Bravo Tumblr: http://bravo.ly/Tumblr Bravo Media is the premiere lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives the cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content that focuses on the network’s passion points of food, fashion, beauty, design, digital and pop culture. The network’s diversified slate includes Bravo’s first scripted series “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” scripted comedy “Odd Mom Out,” and unscripted favorites such as Emmy award-winning “Top Chef,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm” and the popular “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises as well as the only live late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.” 2020-04-02T15:00:27Z

When last we saw Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, Darby found out she was pregnant, making her the second pregnant housewife in the cast along with Samuels. Darby and her husband Michael went to their first doctor visit and found out she was six weeks along, though they were understandably emotional and nervous after the miscarriage she suffered in 2018.

Huger also launched her perfume La’Dame, which Bloomingdale’s sold at a pop-up event for the launch. Then in the waning moments of season four, Samuels and Darby both welcomed healthy baby boys. Darby named hers Dean Michael and Samuels named hers Chase Omari.

Now in season five, the description of the premiere episode, titled “Old Testaments, New Revelations,” teases, “Gizelle rekindles her relationship with ex-husband and pastor Jamal Bryant, but her daughters aren’t as supportive of their re-union. Ashley struggles to adjust to life as a new mom. Meanwhile, Monique introduces her new parrot-child, T’Challa, to Potomac. Candiace and Chris celebrate their one-year anniversary with a diamond themed party, but the festivities quickly come to a halt when Gizelle confronts Candiace and Monique encounters an old frenemy.”

Everything You Need to Know Before RHOP's Season 5 Premiere! | BravoLearn all about what the Housewives of Potomac have been up to! ►► Subscribe for More: http://bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: http://bravo.ly/Official ►► Watch RHOP on Bravo! #RHOP FOLLOW RHOP ON SOCIAL BravoDailyDish: https://www.instagram.com/bravodailyd… Official Site: http://bravo.ly/RealHousewivesofPotomac Full Episodes & Clips: http://bravo.ly/RHOPVideos Facebook: http://bravo.ly/RHOPFacebook ABOUT RHOP: This season, lies are uncovered and relationships are strained, but love always finds a way. Ashley and Michael have healed from their loss and are ready to work on expanding their family, but the word on the street in Potomac is that Michael has to deal with some serious allegations. Meanwhile, Monique is ready to deliver her new bundle of joy and focus on her entrepreneurial endeavors, but her husband Chris is not ready to say good-bye to his baby-making days. Karen and Ray are pushing through their troubles, while still watching everyone else with a side eye, as Karen launches one of her biggest ventures. Gizelle has a tale she wants to tell with her upcoming book launch, and she is also working on mending her friendships and revitalizing her love life. Meanwhile, love is blooming in Potomac as Candiace and Chris are knee deep in wedding planning. However, Candiace’s mother, Dorothy, has an opinion on everything, making one wonder who is actually in control. Robyn and Juan have found their groove finding their way back to each other as Robyn also works on her property investment goals. With all the trials and tribulations ahead, will these ladies be able to keep it cute and classy? GET MORE BRAVO: Follow Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Twitter Like Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Facebook Pin Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Pinterest Bravo Instagram: http://bravo.ly/Instagram Bravo Tumblr: http://bravo.ly/Tumblr Bravo Media is the premiere lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives the cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content that focuses on the network’s passion points of food, fashion, beauty, design, digital and pop culture. The network’s diversified slate includes Bravo’s first scripted series “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” scripted comedy “Odd Mom Out,” and unscripted favorites such as Emmy award-winning “Top Chef,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm” and the popular “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises as well as the only live late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.” 2020-07-20T13:00:04Z

Then in episode two, titled “The Rumor Meal” and airing on Sunday, August 9, “Ashley continues to struggle with post-partum, meanwhile Juan secretly seeks relationship advice from Gizelle. Karen realizes that her marriage is not the institution she thought when Ray refuses to say the three magic words. Gizelle and Monique bury the hatchet and host a support dinner for Ashley, but after learning about Candiace’s sudden connection to a longtime foe, Monique starts to doubt their friendship.”

It sounds like RHOP will be full of all the drama, fighting and friendships viewers have come to expect from the Real Housewives franchise. Plus, Wendy Osefo is joining the cast. She is a political commentator and public affairs academic who is an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Education. That should be a fun new dynamic to add to the mix.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns for its fifth season on Sunday, August 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Charles Manson Epix Documentary 2020 Online