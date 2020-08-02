‘Taskmaster’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

A new international hit comedy game show is coming to the U.S. this summer. It is called Taskmaster and it premieres Sunday, August 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Taskmaster on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The CW (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Taskmaster live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

The CW (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Taskmaster live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include CW (live in select markets):

Get AT&T TV Now

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch Taskmaster live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

‘Taskmaster’ Preview

Lou Sanders's Best Taskmaster Moments'Another job done' – some of Lou Sanders best moments from Taskmaster series 8. ———— Follow the show at http://www.twitter.com/taskmaster Become a fan at https://www.facebook.com/officialtaskmaster Get the Taskmaster book and board game: https://taskmaster.tv/over-you ———— In this Broadcast Award-winning, BAFTA and Emmy Award-nominated entertainment show, Taskmaster tyrant Greg Davies (Man Down, Cuckoo), with the help of his loyal assistant Alex Horne (The Horne Section and the show’s creator), sets out to test the wiles, wit and wisdom of five hyper-competitive comedians. Comedians that have risked life, limb, and dignity in the hope of making the Taskmaster proud so far include: Frank Skinner (The Frank Skinner Show), Mel Giedroyc (The Great British Bake Off), Romesh Ranganathan (Asian Provocateur), Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered), Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones’ Diary), Rose Matafeo (Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner 2018), and Russell Howard (The Russell Howard Hour). Unaware of what awaits them in each wax-sealed envelope, only one competitor can become the victorious owner of His Royal Task-ness’ golden head and be crowned the next Taskmaster Champion. 2019-12-26T13:00:01Z

Taskmaster is an International Emmy- and triple BAFTA-nominated comedy game show starring comedian and actor Greg Davies in the title role of the all-powerful Taskmaster, who issues simple comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants – usually comedians – with Alex Horne (the show creator) acting as the Taskmaster’s assistant. The tasks – usually performed in isolation, but occasionally in teams – are designed to encourage the players to think laterally and creatively.

Davies himself is an award-winning stand-up comedian, writer and actor known for starring in the critically lauded sitcom Man Down. He also played the infamously psychotic Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners and its two spin-off feature films.

Horne is the creator and frontman of “The Horne Section,” a six-piece band of multitalented musicians who put a stupidly unique twist to musical comedy. The success of the Taskmaster television series has led Horne to publish “The Taskmaster Book” and release the Taskmaster board game. The recent home quarantine saw Horne devise the hugely successful interactive “Home Tasking on the Taskmaster” YouTube channel, setting Taskmaster-style tasks online and inviting households across the world to take part on Twitter with the hashtag #HomeTasking.

Alex Horne On the Origin of Taskmaster, Series 6 & The Horne Section | Sunday BrunchAlex Horne talks with Tim & Simon about how Taskmaster came to be, details about series 6 of the show & the Horne Section! Subscribe to Sunday Brunch: https://bit.ly/2Y9XI44 Watch Sunday Brunch on All 4: https://bit.ly/2JOVlR6 #Taskmaster #AlexHorne #SundayBrunch #Channel4 #All4 2019-12-25T04:00:01Z

The series has aired 10 seasons in the U.K. since debuting in 2015. The season that is about to be broadcast in the U.S. is season 8, starring Ian Stirling, Joe Thomas, Lou Sanders, Paul Sinha, and Sian Gibson.

The description for the first episode, titled “Hello,” promises, “Contestants take on hilarious challenges, including Baby Monitors, Powerful Smells and Seductive Dummies.”

The description for episode two, titled “A Novel About Russian Gulags,” reads, “Lou Sanders displays some unusual facial hair; Iain Stirling’s beatboxing causes him some problems; Paul Sinha shows off his full acting range.”

The series has been a hit in Britain, earning between 1.3 million and 1.5 million viewers for each episode over the last two seasons.

Taskmaster airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Charles Manson Epix Documentary 2020 Online