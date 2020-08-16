How to Watch 90 Day Fiance Spinoff Darcey and Stacey Online

If you can’t get enough of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiance, you’re in luck because a new spinoff called Darcey and Stacey is debuting Sunday, August 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Darcey and Stacey on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TLC is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

TLC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

TLC is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

TLC is one of 47 channels included in the “Sling Blue bundle. For the first month, it costs $20 ($30 per month after that) and includes Showtime, Starz and Epix for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Darcey and Stacey Preview

Identical twins Darcey and Stacey Silva are definitely two of the breakout stars of the 90 Day Fiance franchise — and now they’re getting their own spinoff show.

According to TLC’s press release fans of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days “have been glued to Darcey through four seasons of globe-trotting, long-distance love affairs followed by heartbreaking, tear-filled break-ups, always with her devoted twin Stacey by her side to lend a shoulder to cry on. Viewers will now get to know the sisters on a whole new level — their lives, their loves and their supportive family members in the all-new series, Darcey and Stacey.

“For the past four seasons of our record-breaking series Before the 90 Days, fans have become obsessed with Darcey and her twin sister Stacey. They have clamored to follow along further on their quest for true love,” said TLC President and General Manager Howard Lee in a statement. “One of the reasons for the success of the 90 Day franchise is the raw, real and captivating individuals who share their stories with us. Darcey and Stacey don’t hold back – they live life out loud. We cannot wait to share their next chapter in this all-new series.”

In Darcey and Stacey, the twins open the doors wide to their lives while they juggle relationships, family and their unique world of being twins. As the series begins, we follow while Darcey heals over yet another failed relationship with British ex-boyfriend Tom and as Stacey gears up for a major step in her own love life. After a five-year engagement to Albanian fiancé Florian, they have finally been approved for the K-1 Visa. Florian and Stacey will have 90 days to get married once Florian arrives, but Darcey has lingering doubts about his commitment to Stacey after photos of him with another woman surfaced online, sparking rumors that he was unfaithful.

The twins have always done everything together – they were married and divorced at the same time, have raised their families in the same home and even got cosmetic surgery together! Now, Stacey is preparing for her new life with Florian while Darcey is on a mission to find a whole new love. And, while Darcey always seems to get hit by cupid’s international arrow, she finds, once again, that love is never easy. From their hair extensions and nails to their eye-catching fashions, Darcey and Stacey are as over-the-top in their style as their joint determination to find international love.

Yet they are also relatable as great mothers, devoted sisters and fabulous women in their 40s yearning for stable, long-lasting love. This season will also take a closer look at the rest of the Silva family including their father Mike, Darcey’s teenage daughters Aniko and Aspen and their mother, Nancy.

Darcey and Stacey airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

