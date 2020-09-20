Falcons vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable Free

Both the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys square off Sunday, each with the hope of avoiding the dreaded 0-2 start.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Falcons vs Cowboys online:

Falcons vs Cowboys Preview

Mike McCarthy’s debut as the Cowboys’ head coach didn’t go as well as he had hoped. Dallas lost to the Rams, 20-17, and McCarthy’s decision making was called into question after he chose to go for it on fourth-and-3 on L.A.’s 11-yard line late in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys drew further criticism when they chose to throw it to rookie CeeDee Lamb instead of giving it to star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Needless to say, they came up a yard short, and they ultimately couldn’t get it done.

Quarterback Dak Prescott had a bit of an off day, as well, going 25-39 for 266 yards and a touchdown. He had just three yards rushing in the loss, however, and he’ll need to be better in that area moving forward. He could also benefit from more calls going to Ezekiel Elliott, who had 96 yards rushing on 22 attempts Week 1. Elliott also had two scores, one on the ground and one through the air, so feeding Zeke seems key for this Cowboys offense.

On defense, the Cowboys were fairly effective when it came to stopping the run Week 1. They gave up 153 yards on the ground, but they allowed just 3.8 yards per rush, so it will be interesting to see how they handle Todd Gurley, who will get the bulk of carries for Atlanta.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan already thinks pretty highly of the group. “They’re excellent,” Ryan said about the Cowboys defensive line this week. “They have some talented players, some guys who have had a lot of sacks in their careers. We’ve definitely got to account for where they’re at.”

The Falcons lost to Russell Wilson and the Seahawks Week 1, 38-25 despite an incredible effort from Ryan and his receivers. Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones and Russell Gage all had 100-yard receiving days, and Ryan threw for 450 yards and two scores.

They’ll be going up against a questionable Cowboys secondary that allowed 269 yards and 8.4 yards per pass through the air last week. Dallas also allowed the Rams to go 9-17 on third down in the loss, and if the Cowboys are that bad on key downs again, they could be staring at 0-2 pretty quickly.

