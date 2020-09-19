How to Watch Borussia MG Games in USA

Börussia Mönchengladbach will be aiming to build on a hugely successful season last time out which saw Marco Rose’s men finish fourth in the Bundesliga and secure Champions League football for only the third time in the club’s history.

The Foals will now have to juggle the demands of playing in Europe’s elite competition with their league and cup fixtures which will test the capabilities of Rose’s young and exciting team to the full.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Starting with the 2020-21 season, anyone in the US can watch every Borussia MG game live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have live coverage of every Bundesliga match in 20-21, as well as DFL Supercup, Bundesliga 2, Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, MLS and other live sports. It also includes every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch every Borussia MG match live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Börussia Mönchengladbach 2020-21 Preview

Gladbach shone in the Bundesliga last season with their aggressive brand of attacking football under Rose. The Foals finished just a point behind RB Leipzig but did manage to pip Bayer Leverkusen to fourth spot.

Both of those teams have since seen star players depart since. Leipzig sold top scorer Timo Werner to Chelsea, while Leverkusen also waved star midfielder Kai Havertz off to Stamford Bridge.

Yet Rose’s side have managed to keep hold of key players such as Yann Sommer, Denis Zakaria, Matthias Ginter, Florian Neuhaus, Marcus Thuram, and Alassane Pléa which bodes well for the season.

The importance and partnership of Thuram and Plea in attack can’t be understated. Thuram, son of World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, finished with 10 goals and eight assists in 31 league outings. Yet Plea was even more effective with 10 goals and 10 assists.

Thuram and Plea | Tactical Analysis – Why Do They Make Borussia Mönchengladbach so Strong?Plea and Thuram: Gladbach’s new French connection ► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS They’re the new powerful duo in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s attack: Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram. The two Frenchmen have been involved in 12 of Borussia’s 15 goals, playing a crucial role in the Foals’ success so far this season. Both can do more than ‘just’… 2019-10-17T22:00:00Z

Thuram has filled the void left when Thorgan Hazard departed for Dortmund and has also displayed a mature attitude when things have not been going so well. A dry run in front of goal in early 2020 prompted some questions but did not worry Thuram.

“You know, there will always be doubters. I think if you’re a human being, people will doubt you and it’s good, you continue working and prove them wrong. I’m not getting into a battle with that, I’m just concentrating on what I like to do, playing football, and that’s it.”

The 23-year-old missed the end of the season with an ankle injury but has been back in pre-season training and will be hoping to contine where he left off last season for Rose’s men.

Transfer Ins and Outs

It’s been a fairly quiet transfer window so far for Gladbach but two arrivals, in particular, stand out. Midfielder Hannes Wolf has arrived on loan from RB Leipzig and will be aiming to get his career back on track.

The youngster suffered a horrific leg break playing for Austria at the European Under-21 Championships in the summer of 2019 which kept him out of action for six months and has seen a once-promising career stall.

Hannes Wolf to Borussia Mönchengladbach on loan, linking up with Marco Rose again. Always on the back foot at RB Leipzig with his injury and awkward fit in their system. Should have no such problems at Gladbach; already familiar with the style + coaches. Fun move. https://t.co/X3Vwz6UClW — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) July 21, 2020

Still only 21, Hannes has plenty of time on his side, and the versatile midfielder could prove to be a shrewd acquisition if he can rediscover the form that tempted RB Leipzig into splashing out €12 million to sign him from Red Bull Salzburg.

The Foals have also signed Valentino Lazaro on loan from Serie A side Inter. The 24-year-old spent last season in the Premier League with Newcastle but struggled for game time and will be keen to impress.

Meanwhile, Gladbach have waved goodbye to America Fabian Johnson, midfielder Tobias Strobl, veteran Brazilian Raffael and Mortiz Nicolas.

Manager: Marco Rose

Rose is carving out a fine reputation as a coach and has had some great teachers in his career, working with Ralf Rangnick, Jürgen Klopp, and Thomas Tuchel as a player at Hannover 96 and Mainz.

The former defender is now enjoying success as a coach. He first caught the eye by guiding Red Bull Salzburg to victory in the UEFA Youth League in 2016/17. Success also followed with the senior side, winning two league titles and the Austrian Cup before joining Gladbach.

Last season’s fourth-place finish will only serve to enhance his reputation further, and sporting director Max Eberl told Kicker how highly he values the 43-year-old and how keen he is to keep him at the club for the long-term.

“I can deal with such desires very well, but I wish that Marco will stay with us at Gladbach for a long time. He’s a key figure, a stroke of luck for Borussia. We are very happy that we could convince him to join our club a year ago. He’s a perfect fit for us, both as a coach and as a human being.”

Rose will now get to test himself against the best in the Champions League next season and his team will certainly be no pushovers despite having a relatively youthful squad that lacks experience at the very top level.

Back in the Bundesliga, Gladbach should once again be in the reckoning for the European spots. Rose is building and young and exciting team at Borussia-Park and the club looks set for another bright season.