NBA 3-Point Contest 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

This year’s NBA 3-Point Contest takes place on Saturday, February 18 at Vivint Arena, and is slated to begin directly following the conclusion of the Skills Challenge.

The contest (around 8:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest online:

NBA 3-Point Contest 2023 Preview

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat, Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers, Kevin Huerter of the Sacramento Kings, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. Randle will replace Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, who is injured.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns became the first center in NBA history to win the title last year. Hield is the current favorite to win this year. He last won the 3-Point Contest in 2020, when he was with the Sacramento Kings. Hield currently leads the NBA this season with 224 3-pointers made so far, and he’s fresh from breaking NBA legend Reggie Miller’s single-season franchise record for 3-pointers.

“It’s a blessing,” Hield said about breaking Miller’s record. “It’s a new NBA man. We shoot 3s and we shoot 3s at a high level. One thing I can say is that I’m not just getting up 3s. I’m shooting them at a high clip. Passing a legend, a great, Reggie at Indiana shows a testament to my hard work, dedication to the game and my teammates, finding me in the right open spots. People say, ‘Yeah, I can’t do it without my teammates,’ but my teammates find me a lot.”

Here’s a refresher on how the contest works. Each contestant will get a total of five racks, each with five balls to shoot. The first four balls are worth a point apiece, while the fifth ball on each rack is the multi-colored ‘money’ ball and will be worth two points. The fifth rack will contain five money balls, and competing shooters can elect where in the shooting rotation they want the ‘money rack’ to go.

There will also be two pedestals, each with a ‘Starry’ white basketball. As the pedestals are located in a deeper range, they’ll be worth three points each.

“I’m excited,” Herro said about his inclusion in the competition. “I’m going to try to win it. I’m just going to be me and I’ll be good. Shooters shoot.”

The order the shooters go in will be determined by random draw, and the three players with the highest scores will move on to the Championship Round, where a winner will emerge.