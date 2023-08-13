How to Watch 49ers vs Raiders Preseason Game Online for Free

The San Francisco 49ers head to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday, August 13 in a preseason showdown.

If you live in the 49ers or Raiders market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game will be televised on NFL Network.

No matter where you live (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on FuboTV): Reno, NV (KOLO ABC-8); Los Angeles, CA (KTLA CW-5)

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on DirecTV Stream): Los Angeles, CA (KTLA CW-5); Salt Lake City, UT (KTVX ABC-4); Honolulu, HI (KHON Fox-2)

Applicable areas: San Francisco, CA; Sacramento, CA; Monterey, CA; Las Vegas, NV

Applicable areas: San Francisco, CA; Sacramento, CA; Monterey, CA; Las Vegas, NV

49ers vs Raiders Preview

The theme of this game may turn out to be quarterbacks in new places attempting to prove they belong.

For San Francisco, Sam Darnold and Trey Lance are competing for the backup job behind 2022 breakout Brock Purdy. Lance will start the game, but it feels notable that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spent a good deal of time this week praising Darnold.

“It’s his first time in this offense, and I’ve been really encouraged with just how he spits the plays out, how he can call them, where he is now compared to the first couple of days,” Shanahan said about Darnold. “He doesn’t seem like it’s his first time going through it,” Shanahan added. “He’s getting better each week, getting more comfortable, and I’m excited to see him in some of these games.”

On the other side, the Raiders have a new quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, who will likely play a series or two against his former team.

“We have not made any final determination really on anybody,” coach Josh McDaniels said the Friday before the game. “We’re going to talk about that tonight.”

In addition to Garoppolo, players to watch for the Raiders include quarterback Aidan O’Connell, tight end Michael Mayer, safety Christopher Smith II and linebacker Amari Burney.

“It’s just an opportunity to, number one, compete,” McDaniels added about the preseason. “I think that’s an important part of this because I think that makes everybody better and you see some competitive fire out of everybody. Two, I think it’s an opportunity for you to really test your fundamentals, your discipline, the details and techniques that you’ve been working on for months against yourself, against bags and shells and all those things, and now you have an opportunity to go out there and kind of see where you’re at.”

These two teams last met in the preseason back in August 2011, when the 49ers won, 17-3.

Announcers for the televised broadcast include Jason Horowitz and Lincoln Kennedy.