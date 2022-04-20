76ers vs Raptors Game 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Fresh off of two dominating wins, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road to take on the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of their first-round series on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 76ers vs Raptors Game 3 online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

76ers vs Raptors Game 3 Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers look to move one step closer to locking up their first-round series when they take on the Toronto Raptors on the road in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

The 76ers won the first two games at home in dominant fashion, 131-11 and 112-97. The Raptors now face a must-win game in order to get back in the series.

So far, Toronto hasn’t had an answer for NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid, who led the way for the 76ers in Game 2 with 31 points and 11 rebounds. The Raptors attempted to rough Embiid up a bit in Game 2, but the NBA scoring champion responded by going 12 of 14 from the free-throw line and 9 of 16 from the floor.

“They put me on the floor a few times and to me, this is where it gets interesting,” said Embiid following Monday’s win. “I’m like, cool. I’m going to come back with more power and make you foul me.”

Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey backed up his mega 38-point performance in Game 1 with 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the second contest.

The Raptors were led by OG Anunoby in Game 2, who scored 26 points. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, two key components to the team’s 2019 NBA title squad, each tallied 20 points in Monday’s loss.

Toronto forward Scottie Barnes is doubtful for Wednesday night’s game with a sprained ankle that he suffered in Game 1. Barnes, who averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in the regular season, sat out Game 2 with the injury.

Philadelphia’s defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle will not be making the trip to Toronto since he is not fully vaccinated. Thybulle, who is a lock-down defender, received a third-place vote in this year’s NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award voting.

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into Game 3 of this first-round series:

No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers

51-31, finished second in the Atlantic Division

109.9 ppg (18th); 107.3 points allowed per game (7th)

C Joel Embiid led the NBA in scoring this season at 30.6 points per game; The five-time All-Star also averaged 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game

G James Harden was acquired from the Nets via a trade; The ten-time All-Star averaged 21.0 ppg, 10.5 apg and 7.1 rpg in 21 contests for the 76ers during the regular-season

G Tyrese Maxey (17.5 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.2 rpg)

F Tobias Harris (17.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.5 apg)

76ers lost in the conference semifinals last season to the Hawks in seven games

No. 5 Toronto Raptors

48-34, finished third in the Atlantic Division

109.4 ppg (20th); 107.4 points allowed per game (9th)

F Pascal Siakam led the team in scoring and rebounding this season with 22.8 ppg and 8.5 rpg

G Fred VanVleet (20.3 ppg, 6.7 apg, 4.4 rpg)

G Gary Trent Jr. (18.3 ppg)

F OG Anunoby (17.1 ppg)

F Scottie Barnes (15.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg)

Raptors finished 27-45 and missed the playoffs last season

76ers vs Raptors First Round Schedule