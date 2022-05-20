How to Watch Alabama vs Chattanooga Softball Online

Alabama comes into the NCAA tournament with high expectations and leads off with Chattanooga on Friday, May 20.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Alabama vs Chattanooga online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Alabama vs Chattanooga Softball Preview

Alabama (41-11), the sixth seed in the NCAA tournament, seeks a return to the Women’s College World Series.

The Crimson Tide came up short last year, but the Tide field another strong team this season as the host of their own regional in Tuscaloosa this weekend. The Tide lead off with Chattanooga (29-25) on Friday.

Alabama players anticipate a solid crowd for a homefield advantage at Rhoads Stadium.

“The fans here are unmatched,” Crimson Tide senior Ashley Prange said via Sports Illustrated’s Bama Central. “They’re always here to support us, and they’re loud. So it’s gonna be really cool atmosphere and something that I’m looking forward to being a part of.”

Crimson Tide head coach Patrick Murphy doesn’t want his squad overlooking Chattanooga, which won six straight going into the tournament. The Lady Mocs won the Southern Conference title to secure a spot in softball’s Big Dance.

“Hopefully, we can just score early period,” Murphy said via the Tuscaloosa News. “We need a great start from our pitcher, good defense and a key hit.”

Chattanooga will need to solve Crimson Tide pitcher Montana Fouts (22-6).

“I know they have a great pitcher,” Mocs head coach Frank Reed said via the Chattanooga Times Free Press. “I know they’ve lost a few here late. I’m just glad our fans won’t have a long trip to watch us play.”

Stanford (39-19) and Murray State (40-16-1) round out the Tuscaloosa Regional in the other matchup on Friday. Winners from the two games will face each other on Saturday in the double-elimination tournament while losers from the first-round contests will look to stave off elimination.

“They’ve [Stanford] have been here before for regionals and supers, so they’ve had a really good year,” Murphy said via The Tuscaloosa News. “They are going in the right direction.”

Murphy, who was recently inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, hopes have the Tide rolling to Oklahoma City for his 14th Women’s CWS appearance with the Tide. But that’s not what he first brought up in his acceptance speech on May 8.

“I wanted to have a family atmosphere, I wanted a team full of servant leaders,” Murphy said via WBCR.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional

Games on Friday

Game 1: vs. Chattanooga (29-25) vs. No. 6 seed Alabama (41-11), 4 p.m.

Game 2: Murray State (40-16-1) vs. Stanford (36-19), 6:30 p.m.

Winner’s Bracket and Loser’s Bracket Games (3-7) on Saturday and Sunday