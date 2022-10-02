How to Watch Alaskan Bush People Online for Free in 2022

Long-running reality series “Alaskan Bush People” returns for its 14th season on Sunday, October 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include Discovery Channel and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Alaskan Bush People” online:

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 14 Preview

It has been a year since the death of Billy Brown, the beloved patriarch of the Brown family. Now the Wolfpack must “figure out how to navigate their own personal lives while keeping their father’s dream and legacy alive in the new season,” according to the Discovery Channel press release.

It continues:

As the siblings heed their own callings, one question looms: can the strength of the Wolfpack help them survive new, overwhelming adversity? In this season of “Alaskan Bush People”, the family forges forward with their biggest plans yet which immediately face obstacles. Now settled into fatherhood, Noah shocks the family with big plans for a move back to Alaska. His hope is to raise his family in the same way he was brought up in the bush, but the hunt for a remote property around the islands of Southeast Alaska is ambitious and dangerous. Bear faces a real life “love off the grid” story as city-born wife Raiven, along with son River, decide to inhabit the mountain. But will the isolated nature of bush living and lack of comforts be too much for the newly married couple to overcome? Bird looks north to Alaska in hopes of gaining closure with her father’s death. However, her plans come to a screeching halt when she is faced with a major health crisis that forces her to make critical decisions about starting a family. Meanwhile, Ami and Bam struggle to make the ranch profitable in the face of Mother Nature’s wrath, as Gabe tries to build his growing family a home on the mountain before the harsh winter arrives.

The season 14 premiere is titled “World Beyond the Wild” and its description reads, “To expand their horizons, Ami challenges the Wolfpack to step out of their comfort zone and take on something they’ve always wanted to experience in the world outside of the bush.”

Airing directly after the premiere is “Brave New World,” whose description reads, “Spring ambitions push the Wolfpack into new directions; Gabe and Bam turn burnt trees into lumber; Noah reveals epic Alaskan plans; Bird faces a life-changing crisis while Bear and Raiven decide to begin their family life up on the mountain.”

And on October 9 comes episode three, titled “A New Crossroad.” Its description reads, “The Wolfpack launches into spring with ambitions that will push them in new directions; Gabe and Bam ramp up their efforts to rebuild the ranch by turning burnt trees into lumber; Noah reveals epic plans for Alaska.”

And immediately following that episode comes “Growing Pains,” whose description reads, “While Bird undergoes emergency surgery, Gabe embarks on a risky wood salvage mission for his homestead build; Raiven gets her first lesson in off-grid building with Bear.”

“Alaskan Bush People” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Discovery Channel.