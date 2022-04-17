How to Watch Tampa Bay Bandits vs Pittsburgh Maulers USFL Game Online

The Pittsburgh Maulers will host the Tampa Bay Bandits in their respective debuts in the new reincarnation of the USFL.

The game (8 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bandits vs Maulers online, with the first two options offering a free trial:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: FuboTV will also have this game available in 4K

You can watch a live stream of FS1, FS1 4K (select games) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bandits vs Maulers live on the FuboTV app or website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." FS1 is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bandits vs Maulers live on the DirecTV Stream app or website.

FS1 is included in Sling TV's "Sling Blue" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed to watch USFL games, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bandits vs Maulers live on the Sling TV app or website.

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of the bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bandits vs Maulers live on the Hulu app or website.

Bandits vs Maulers Preview

The first week of the USFL season comes to a close on Sunday when Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh face off in Birmingham, Alabama. What will keep an eye on in this matchup are some battles of note on the field that can make an impact on the final result.

Based on expectation, the Bandits are being looked as one of the possible candidates to challenge for the title in the USFL’s maiden voyage.

Under head coach Todd Haley, expect this team to be amongst one of the more interesting offenses in the league. Haley comes into this job having coached successful offenses in the NFL, most notably while he was at Pittsburgh. Most recently he was coaching at the high school level having a falling out with the Cleveland Browns when Hue Jackson was at the helm.

One of the primary ones that comes to mind are the quarterbacks. Both teams are carrying two quarterbacks into this game, but they are names that should be recognizable to most football fans. For the Bandits, one of the biggest names on the roster is Jordan Ta’amu. The former Ole Miss standout is best remembered for his time with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL in 2020.

For him, this opportunity is one that could help him get looks from the NFL once again.

The running backs are also key. Tampa Bay’s backfield is made up of Juwan Washington and BJ Emmons. This tandem could be one that can cause many problems for the defenses in the league.

The Pittsburgh Maulers are the only team in the USFL with a first-time head coach. Kirby Wilson was always a running backs coach during his career.

This will be seen in his style of play as the team will be looking to establish a ground game from the first game with running backs like Garret Groshek and Madre London. Groshek experienced moderate success at Wisconsin, while London was named the MVP of the European League of Football last season.

Former Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta, will be running this offense. In addition to the running back, his receivers include Jeff Thomas, Bailey Gaither, and former Temple receiver Brenden Mack.