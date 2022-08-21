Bengals vs Giants Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor will likely split snaps when the New York Giants host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Taylor is slated to be Jones’ backup this season, but new head coach Brian Daboll will be keen to see if his deputy quarterback could handle more of a workload if needed.

The Giants signed Taylor in free agency as valuable insurance for Jones, who has missed 11 games through injury during his three-year pro career. Both Jones and Taylor can expect to be tested by last season’s AFC Champions, who run a defense that sends pressure from multiple angles.

So does Giants defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale. He arrived from the Baltimore Ravens this offseason after suffering the indignity of seeing his unit shredded for 82 points in two games against the Bengals last season.

Bengals vs Giants Preview

Daboll has said Taylor “might get reps with the starting offense,” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. It’s a smart ploy given Jones’ injury history and the pressure the sixth-overall pick in the 2019 draft is under to deliver this season.

The Giants didn’t pick up Jones’ fifth-year option, a clear sign of their doubts about his longterm viability as the starter. Taylor won’t make the job his own, but he’s a resourceful veteran who’s started games for the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans.

The 33-year-old has already been making a positive impression at training camp, where “he continues to move fluidly and throw accurately,” according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Daily Post.

Whether it’s Taylor or Jones throwing the passes, they’ll need to deal with the blitz, something the offense has struggled with this offseason. Duggan offered this blunt assessment of those problems: “There have been times during camp that the offense has been unable to function — last Sunday’s practice comes to mind — due to the breakdowns in protection caused by Martindale’s relentless exotic blitzes.”

The Bengals can unleash their own sophisticated package of blitzes on the watch of former Giants assistant Lou Anarumo. His pressure schemes helped inspire the Bengals to last season’s Super Bowl, sparking many big plays, like this interception of Patrick Mahomes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference title game:

The pressure from this blitz came over right tackle, something significant for the Giants. It’s where Evan Neal, the seventh pick in this year’s draft is slated to start, at least that’s the plan.

Neal was dominant at Alabama but has so far found it tough adjusting to the next level. The 6’7″, 350-pounder allowed a sack by Josh Uche during the Giants 23-21 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1.

There were also struggles camp, with former Bengals and Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth urging Neal to keep his feet moving after one particularly tough rep:

Great example of what I talked about with Jonah Williams. Evan Neal start wasn’t bad. LT/RT always trying to stay square little longer. Better end if he doesn’t try to muscle the finish. Just keep moving your feet in sink with the rusher to stretch him.

It’s a dance baby! https://t.co/rXrc5hmMsW — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 3, 2022

That rep pitted Neal against Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants other first-round pick this year. The dynamic edge is expected to be a dominant pass-rusher for Maritndale’s defense, an expectation likely to be put to the test against a pass-happy Cincinnati offense.

Head coach Zac Taylor has built his aerial attack around quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow was at practice on Friday, August 19 and exhibited a few signs of rust, but still showed off his arm talent with this strike to Tee Higgins:

No matter who takes the field for Taylor’s offense, nor for how long, you can expect the Bengals to air it out and put the Giants’ new-look defense through its paces. The Bengals will also keep Jones and Taylor guessing long enough for the road team to secure a welcome win after losing 36-23 to the Arizona Cardinals last week.