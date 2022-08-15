How to Watch Better Call Saul Finale Streaming Online for Free

Award-winning drama “Better Call Saul” is coming to a close when the series finale airs on Monday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don't have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of "Better Call Saul" online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Preview

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/0Vph3Sj7Ers

After six seasons and 25 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul” is coming to an end.

The description for the final season reads, “‘Better Call Saul’s’ final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.”

The final season has seen Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their “Breaking Bad” roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, and legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett has guest-stared as Marion, a Nebraska rsident who exposes Gene Takavic as Saul Goodman.

Burnett said in a statement at the time of her casting, “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show.”

Ahead of the series finale, creator Vince Gilligan told “Entertainment Weekly” that Gene is currently participating in the “craziest cry for help” that he has ever seen, “behaving like a maniac” as he hurtles toward the finale.

“He’s just behaving like a maniac here and he is robbing a guy that doesn’t deserve it. I mean, I don’t know who deserves to get robbed, but still this guy particularly makes for a bad victim,” said Gilligan. “It looks to me like there’s a certain level of self-abuse going on here. Not in the classic teenage sense, but it’s like he’s trying to do harm to himself here. And maybe it’s because he feels bad about that conversation with Kim. I think in Gene Takovic’s world, anger and self-loathing are pretty closely aligned here, and maybe the results of that are what we’re seeing in this scene.”

Gilligan also teased of the series finale, “I mean, it looks to me like Gene Takovic/Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill’s world is crashing down around his ears. It’s gonna be dramatic. [Laughs] It’s gonna be a big one. Buckle your seat belts.”

Showrunner Peter Gould also told the 2022 Television Critics Association summer press tour that there was “a lot of press” to stick the landing on this hit series.

“It’s a lot of pressure. It’s very scary. A lot of sweaty palms. A lot of sleepless nights,” said Gould. “I mean, I think, ‘Who are we going to please?’ I think we know. I think those of us on the show are very happy with where it ended. I hope everybody else agrees.”

Gould continued, “I think the thing that I’m most proud of is, it’s true itself. And we’re playing in the same court that we started with, and I think that’s an accomplishment.”

“Better Call Saul” takes its final bow on Monday, August 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on AMC.