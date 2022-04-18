How to Watch ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Online for Free

AMC’s “Better Call Saul” is finally back for its sixth and final season. The first two episodes premiere tonight on Monday, April 18. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch the season online.

If you don't have cable, you can watch "Better Call Saul" Season 6 episodes streaming online.

When we left off at the end of season 5, Kim was married to Jimmy and their relationship was still going strong. Jimmy seemed concerned about being a bad influence on her, and worried about how much danger he was putting her in. But Kim seemed determined to show that she’s the bad influence, even going so far as to plot against Howard — proposing schemes that even Jimmy was uncomfortable with. She wants to frame Howard for a crime he didn’t commit and force Davis & Main to settle, giving her and Jimmy a huge payout.

Many people have been assuming that Kim is going to meet a terrible end in season 6, since we don’t see her in “Breaking Bad.” However, other fans are wondering if Kim might end up going even darker than Jimmy, and ultimately still be in the picture, we just never see her. But it’s important to point out that she still also has her good side firmly in play, while she dreams about helping the less fortunate with pro bono work and putting the people who take advantage of them in their place.

In the season 5 finale, Lalo also managed to survive Gus’s assassination plot. Which means that he still poses a threat to Jimmy and Kim, even though Mike assured Jimmy that they were going to be safe. Nacho played a big role in that assassination attempt, since he left the back gate ajar and Lalo seems to have put the pieces together about his involvement.

AMC describes the final season this way:

Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

