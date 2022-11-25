How to Watch Utah State vs Boise State Online for Free

It’s Thanksgiving week, which means a slate of college football games on Black Friday. One of those games on this year’s slate is a Mountain West Conference showdown between Utah State and Boise State.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Utah State vs Boise State streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel ("Premium" plan).

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Utah State vs Boise State live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan), which comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Utah State vs Boise State live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Utah State vs Boise State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Utah State vs Boise State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Utah State vs Boise State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Utah State vs Boise State Preview

Both of these teams enter this game on winning streaks. Utah St has turned their season around lately as they have won three in a row to get themselves to 6-5 on the season. Boise State has won two games in a row and is currently 8-3 and has already clinched the Mountain Division with a 7-0 conference record.

The Aggies have also been strong in conference play themselves with a 5-2 record inside of league play. In terms of motivation for this game, both teams will be trying to improve the bowl game that they get selected for.

The Utah St offense is led by running back Calvin Tyler Jr., who has rushed for 978 yards and six touchdowns this season. At quarterback Cooper Legas has played pretty well of late, passing for 1,159 yards along with ten touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The receiver group has been led by Brian Cobbs with 63 catches for 769 yards and four touchdowns. Terrell Vaughn has been a solid number-two option with 44 receptions for 442 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense has struggled at times this season, but the pass rush is led by Daniel Grzesiak with 6.5 sacks. Ike Larsen has been a standout in the secondary with four interceptions so far.

The Boise St offense has also been led by the rushing attack with over 2,000 yards this season. George Holani has led the group with 977 yards and ten touchdowns. Ashton Jeanty has also played well with 581 yards and six touchdowns.

Freshman quarterback Taylen Green has shown growth this season with over 1,800 yards of total offense along with 15 total touchdowns and just four interceptions. The receiving group has three guys with over 300 yards with Stefan Cobbs leading the way with 396 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has been strong this season as they’ve allowed over 30 points just twice this season. The Broncos have a formidable pass rush with three players that have four sacks or more this season. The secondary has been led by safety JL Skinner with four interceptions.

Boise St enters this game as a considerable favorite at -17. However, the Broncos are in what many would consider a class look ahead spot with the conference championship game looming next week.