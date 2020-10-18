Broncos vs Patriots: Time, TV Channel & Free Live Stream

The Denver Broncos and New England Patriots are eager to get back off the field after some extended time off due to COVID-19 concerns as they meet up at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Patriots online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Denver and Boston

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Broncos vs Patriots live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Denver and Boston

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Broncos vs Patriots live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Denver and Boston

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Broncos vs Patriots live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Denver and Boston

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Broncos vs Patriots live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Broncos vs Patriots live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Broncos vs Patriots live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Broncos vs Patriots Preview

The Denver Broncos have been waiting patiently for their next game and finally have a chance to get back on the gridiron against the Patriots on Sunday. Denver’s last game was on Oct. 1 — a 37-28 win against the New York Jets.

However, this game also seemed in the air after a flurry of positive tests at the Patriots facility. The Patriots paced RB Sony Michel, guard Shaq Mason and defensive end Derek Rivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

“I don’t think there’s any concern on our end. We trust the league will make the right decision. Whatever happens, happens,” Broncos QB Brett Rypien said. “Right now we have to focus on the game plan and getting ready for the game.”

The Broncos had drama to deal with away from the field this week with running back Melvin Gordon being cited for a DUI and speeding. Gordon is out against the Patriots with strep throat. Tight end Noah Fant will not travel to New England either with an ankle injury.

With Gordon out, the workload for Denver’s running game will go to Phillip Lindsay — who had missed the previous three games with a turf toe injury.

“Getting another good player back is important for us,” Denver offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said on Thursday. “You’ve heard me say it in these meetings a bunch of times, but you need multiple good running backs. To be able to add Philip Lindsay back to the mix is huge.”

It’s safe to say New England struggled their last time out with Brian Hoyer under center for the majority of the game. The Patriots turned the ball over four times and lost 26-10. Hoyer was 15-of-24 for 130 yards and an interception before Jarrett Stidham entered the game. Stidham sparked the offense with a touchdown but also threw a pair of interceptions.

The Patriots are still uncertain if quarterback Cam Newton will be cleared to play after testing positive with COVID-19, but offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is certain they can run an effective offense without him.

“Cam runs our offense; he doesn’t just run a Cam offense,” he said. “There’s certain things he can do that other guys can’t, but those are easy to move into and out of the game plan if we need to.”

New England is an 8-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 45.