Celtics vs Bucks Game 6 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to close out their series with the Boston Celtics and return to the conference finals when the two Eastern Conference foes meet in Game 6 on Friday night in Milwaukee.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET) will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Celtics vs Bucks Game 6 Preview

The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks look to finish off the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series Friday night when the two foes meet in Game 6 in Milwaukee.

The teams have traded wins in the series’ first five contests, with the Bucks winning the most recent game on Wednesday 110-107, to take a 3-2 edge. The Bucks are now one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season, while the Celtics will be looking to extend the series to a decisive Game 7 back in Boston on Sunday.

The Bucks made up a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit on Wednesday. It was the biggest blown lead for the Celtics in a postseason game in more than 25 years.

Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks in Game 5 with a 40-point, 11-rebound performance. Jrue Holiday had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and made two key defensive plays in the final seconds to seal the game for Milwaukee.

“Obviously, in Boston you’re down 14 in the fourth quarter, people would say everything’s against us. But we come together,” said Holiday following the comeback win. “We live and die like that.”

The Celtics were paced by Jayson Tatum, who scored 34 points, and Jaylen Brown, who tallied 26 on Wednesday.

“Of course, we’re gonna be down. Guys are going to be (upset) about the outcome. We outplayed them for 3½ quarters,” Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said about the Game 5 defeat. “We talked about showing our resolve, and we made it tougher on ourselves now. It’ll make it sweeter when we bounce back. But we gave up a golden opportunity tonight.”

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into Game 6 of this second-round series:

No. 2 Boston Celtics

51-31, finished first in the Atlantic Division

Swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round (4-0)

Forward Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and assists this postseason with 26.9 points and 6.1 assists per game in nine contests played

Guard Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in the playoffs

Center Al Horford is averaging 15.0 points and a team-best 9.2 rebounds per game in the postseason

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks

51-31, finished first in the Central Division

Defeated the Chicago Bulls in five games in the first round (4-1)

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding this postseason with 31.1 points and 13.0 rebounds per game in 10 contests played

Guard Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.1 points, 6.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game in the playoffs

Center Bobby Portis is averaging 11.3 points and a team-best 10.4 rebounds per game in the postseason

Celtics vs Bucks Eastern Conference Semifinals Schedule