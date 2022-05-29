Celtics-Heat Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The top two seeds in the Eastern Conference face off in a decisive contest with a trip to the NBA Finals up for grabs when the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics clash in Game 7 in Miami on Sunday night.

The game (8:40 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Celtics vs Heat online:

Celtics vs Heat Game 7 Preview

All eyes will be on FTX Arena in Miami on Sunday night when the top-seeded Miami Heat and the second-seeded Boston Celtics meet in Game 7 to decide who will win the Eastern Conference title and head to the NBA Finals.

The Heat will be looking to advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years, while the Celtics are trying to advance to the finals for the first time since 2010.

“This is the way it should be, with these two teams. It should have gone seven games,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I’m just really thrilled that our group gets an opportunity to compete in a Game 7 in front of our home crowd.”

The Heat staved off elimination on Friday on the road in Boston with a 111-103 win in Game 6. They were propelled by a stellar performance by six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, who scored a career playoff-high 47 points, which was seventh-most by a player facing elimination in NBA history.

The Celtics were led on Friday by Jayson Tatum who scored 30 points and pulled down nine rebounds. The 24-year-old three-time All-Star leads the team in scoring this postseason with 27.1 points per game.

“It’s no secret: It’s Game 7, trip to the NBA Finals, a lot on the line,” Tatum said. “We know what’s at stake. We know how much this means to everybody.”

The winner of Sunday night’s game will advance to the NBA Finals to take on the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors.

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into the decisive game of the Eastern Conference Final series:

No. 1 Miami Heat

53-29, finished first in the Southeast Division; top seed in the Eastern Conference

Defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the first round in five games (4-1) and the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals in six games (4-2)

Forward Jimmy Butler leads the team in scoring this postseason with 26.9 points per game in 16 contests played

Center Bam Adebayo is averaging 14.2 points and a team-best 7.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs

Guards Tyler Herro (13.5 ppg), Max Strus (11.1 ppg) and Victor Oladipo (10.7 ppg) are all averaging double-digit points per game in the postseason

No. 2 Boston Celtics

51-31, finished first in the Atlantic Division

Swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round (4-0) and got past the Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semifinals in seven games (4-3)

Forward Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring with 27.1 points per game in 17 contests played

Guard Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in the playoffs

Guard Marcus Smart is averaging 14.9 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game in the postseason

Center Al Horford is averaging 12.3 points and a team-best 9.3 rebounds per game in the playoffs

Heat vs Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Results