Chelsea vs Dortmund Live Stream: How to Watch in US for Free

Borussia Dortmund will host Chelsea on Wednesday, February 15 at the Westfalenstadion in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, TUDN and UniMas, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all Paramount+ content (which includes every Champions League match) via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch every Champions League match live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, TUDN, UniMas and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, while UniMas is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Preview

Borussia Dortmund has scored two or more goals in every one of their matches so far in 2023, going 7-0 in those games, so don’t expect Premier League club Chelsea to enter this one overlooking them.

“In a knockout competition anything can happen,” Chelsea coach Graham Potter told the Evening Standard about his team’s upcoming matchup. “That’s the thing. It’s two games. I don’t think it’s valuable for us to look past Dortmund. We have the capability to beat Dortmund but they are also a strong side with the capability to get a result as well. We have to understand that, go to Dortmund with humility, with respect, and try to get the result. … [This squad] has won the Champions League. They’ve experienced it. They’ll want to fight for the game, that’s for sure, and that’s exciting for us.”

BVB currently sits in third place in the Bundesliga, and this will be a chance for the squad to prove itself on a bigger stage. BVB will be playing without Youssoufa Moukoko, however, as he injured his ankle in the team’s February 11 win over Werder Bremen.

“We need at least one win from the two legs to reach the next round and that will certainly be a little easier at home with the euphoria of 80,000 fans,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzić said, adding: “I can sense the anticipation in everyone involved. It’s not easy to analyze the tie. Chelsea have lost a few players and brought in key players. You don’t know exactly how they will line up here. As ever, though, we must focus on ourselves.”

The Blues last won on January 15 against Crystal Palace, 1-0, and they have managed just one goal in their three matches since, when they tied West Ham 1-1 on February 11. Chelsea is in 10th place in the Premier League and could use a win here to boost its spirits.

This will be the first ever meeting between these two clubs. The second leg will take place on March 7.

Here’s a look at the predicted lineups for both squads, courtesy of UEFA.com:

Dortmund: Kobel, Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Salih Özcan, Bellingham, Adeyemi, Reus, Brandt, Haller

Will miss next match if booked: Ryerson

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella, Enzo Fernández, Kovačić, João Félix, Mount, Mudryk, Havertz

Will miss next match if booked: Gallagher, Koulibaly, Mount, Mudryk