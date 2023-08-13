How to Watch Chiefs vs Saints Preseason Game for Free

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs head to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the preseason opener for both teams on Sunday, August 13.

If you live in the Chiefs or Saints market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game will be televised on NFL Network.

No matter where you live, you can watch a live stream of the game with streaming services like FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on FuboTV): Springfield, MO (KOZL My-27); Honolulu, HI (KFVE 5); Hattiesburg, MS (WDAM ABC-7.2); Meridian, MS (WTOK ABC-11); Birmingham, AL (WVTM Me-13.2); Mobile, AL (WKRG Me-5.3)

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on DirecTV Stream): Springfield, MO (KOZL My-27); Honolulu, HI (KFVE 5); Birmingham, AL (WVTM Me-13.2); Mobile, AL (WKRG Me-5.3); Joplin, MO (KODE ABC-12); Fayetteville, AR (KFTA Fox-24)

Applicable areas: St. Louis, MO; Topeka, KS; Wichita, KS; Omaha, NE; Baton Rouge, LA; Shreveport, LA; Monroe, LA

Applicable areas: St. Louis, MO; Topeka, KS; Wichita, KS; Omaha, NE; Baton Rouge, LA; Shreveport, LA; Monroe, LA

Chiefs vs Saints Preview

The Saints finished with a 7-10 mark last season and they’ll be kicking things off this year with a new quarterback after signing veteran Derek Carr the Las Vegas Raiders. Carr, it has been confirmed, will play in the preseason for the first time in four years, as will most of New Orleans’ starters.

“I would expect our guys to play at least in the first preseason game,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen said. “We’ll see where we’re at. I’m planning on playing starting players in the first preseason game, and we’ll get to where we’re at in the second and the third (preseason games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans). It’s a new season, it’s a new group, and I want to see our guys play.”

On the other side, Kansas City is hoping to repeat as champs, so the team isn’t changing much, at least during the preseason. Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes will play at least a series or two, and the Chiefs QB likes it that way.

“I always say that first hit, you want to get hit where it’s not too hard, but you can feel it,” Mahomes said Friday. “You go through a long offseason of working through the pocket and knowing the guys are rushing, but they can’t touch you, so it’s just different when you get in the game and you’re able to get tackled and everything like that. I like to have at least one or two drives under my belt to say that I’m ready to go [and] we’re doing the right things. Coach Reid, he allows me to do that.”

Several players will be out for Kansas City, however. Running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), tight end Jody Fortson (shoulder), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) won’t suit up.

These teams have faced each other 10 times in the preseason, with New Orleans going 6-4 in those matchups.

Announcers for the televised broadcast include: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb (color analyst) and Erin Summers (sideline).