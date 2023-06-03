Man City vs United Live Stream: How to Watch FA Cup Final in US

Man City and Manchester United will clash in the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3 2023.

FA Cup Final 2023 Preview

After winning the Premier League, Man City will have an opportunity to complete the treble with a win here coupled with a victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola and his squad are looking to match United’s 1998-99 feat under Sir Alex Ferguson, when they won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same year. The fact that United was the last team to accomplish this incredible feet gives the squad extra motivation to prevent Guardiola and company from doing so.

“Everybody knows what position we are in. It comes once in a lifetime, twice in a lifetime? Being champions in the Premier League three games before the end and to play two finals – that doesn’t come every season. Once we are there, first of all you have to relax and enjoy and do your best, but no-one can be sure we will be in that position again,” Guardiola said.

“There is still one game to go, and I am sure that these players will give everything to beat Manchester City next week,” Man United coach Erik ten Hag said.

“United have many threats and we know them well,” Man City defender Rúben Dias added. “We know who can be dangerous and how they can be dangerous. Overall United are dangerous because of the team they are and not any individual. Our biggest weapon is focusing on what we can do.”

These two teams last met on January 14 of 2023, when United won at Old Trafford, 2-1. City won had convincingly beaten Manchester United before that, 6-3, in October of 2022, so this one promises to be both eventful and entertaining.

Here’s a look at the potential lineups for both teams heading into this match:

Man United: GK: David de Gea, RB: Diogo Dalot, CB: Raphael Varane, CB: Victor Lindelof, LB: Luke Shaw, CM: Casemiro, CM: Fred, RW: Jadon Sancho, AM: Bruno Fernandes, LW: Alejandro Garnacho and ST: Marcus Rashford.

Man City: GK: Ederson, RB: Kyle Walker, CB: Aymeric Laporte, LCB: Nathan Ake, DM: John Stones, DM: Rodri, RW: Riyad Mahrez, AM: Ilkay Gundogan, AM: Bernardo Silva, LW: Phil Foden and Striker Erling Haaland.

Previous Meeting’s Line-ups:

Man United: David de Gea, Tyrell Malacia, Raphaël Varane, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, Antony Martial, Marcus Rashford. Used Subs: Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Antony, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho.

Man City: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Nathan Aké, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez. Used Subs: Jack Grealish.