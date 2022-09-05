How to Watch Clemson vs Georgia Tech Online for Free

Clemson is the overwhelming favorite for its season-opening game against Georgia Tech. The Tigers merit the favorites tag thanks largely to the skills and performances of running back Will Shipley.

He’s punished the Yellow Jackets in the past, and Shipley will again be expected to lead an offense unable to count on consistent quarterback play. D.J. Uiagalelei probably begins the season as the starter, but he’ll need a strong early showing to fend off the challenge from freshman signal-caller Cade Klubnik.

At least Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney can rely on a defense loaded with star power, including versatile linemen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee. Their main target will be Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims, a true dual-threat playmaker who won’t be able to call on the services of gifted running back Jahmyr Gibbs after his transfer to Alabama.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Clemson vs Georgia Tech streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Clemson vs Georgia Tech live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Clemson vs Georgia Tech live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Clemson vs Georgia Tech live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Clemson vs Georgia Tech live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Clemson vs Georgia Tech live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Preview

Shipley made life a misery for the Yellow Jackets last season, rushing for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns when the Tigers won 14-8 last September. That impressive stat line was part of a campaign during which Shipley averaged 5 yards per carry.

Shipley can be counted on to deliver the goods, but it’s a different story for those tasked with throwing passes for Swinney. Uiagalelei needs to be “more productive after completing only 55.6% of his passes and throwing more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (9) in 2021,” according to Scott Keepfer of the Greenville News.

Swinney and his staff are waiting on some consistency at quarterback, but Georgia Tech boss Geoff Collins knows he can trust Sims to make plays. The 20-year-old threw for 1,468 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 372 yards and four scores on the ground last season.

Sims can expect his numbers to get a boost now former Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke is his position coach. Keeping Sims on the move will be the Yellow Jackets’ best strategy, so his speed and elusiveness can continue to torment defenses.

Clemson edge-rusher K.J. Henry knows all about Sims’ move skills, per Keepfer:

#Clemson DE KJ Henry on Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims: “The second you think you have him, you probably don’t.” pic.twitter.com/kBxYum58vB — Scott Keepfer﮷ (@ScottKeepfer) August 31, 2022

Henry and the rest of the Tigers’ pass rush will need to work hard to keep Sims in the pocket. It won’t be easy, but last season’s sack leader Murphy will be key, as will junior linebacker Trenton Simpson, who logged six QB takedowns in 2021. He has the range to play spy against Sims and track his scrambling.

Clemson boasts the athleticism and strength in depth to rotate game wreckers in and out of the front seven and keep Sims harassed all day. If that happens, the Tigers will create enough possessions to win by two or three scores.