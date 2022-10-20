Clippers vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Los Angeles’ two NBA squads square off in a battle between the Clippers and Lakers on Thursday, October 20.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Clippers vs Lakers online:

Clippers vs Lakers Preview

In a battle for Los Angeles supremacy, the Clippers and Lakers meet on the hardwood in an early-season matchup on Thursday night.

The Clippers tip-off the season while the Lakers look to bounce back from a 123-109 opening night loss on Tuesday. Lakers stars shine, but the supporting cast couldn’t do much as the defending champion Warriors reined at home.

“We got to stay on our toes, be able to move onto the next play. Having a next-play mentality is huge, and staying competitive. And, again, it only has to take one guy or two guys,” Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said via the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike. “And they genuinely care, so that’s [why] they have the disappointment in the first place. But no one is going to feel sorry for you, especially the defending champs.”

“Like, you got to have a short memory,” Ham added. “Whether you make a shot, or you miss a shot, you turn the ball over, or whatever, you got to have a short memory and get on to the next play immediately. That has to be something that’s in our fabric and not just against Golden State, but against the entire league.”

LeBron James led the team with 31 points and 15 rebounds, and Anthony Davis added 27 points in addition to Russell Westbrook’s double double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. After those three, the Lakers only had one player in or near double figures with Kendrick Nunn’s 13 points off the bench.

“I think we’re getting great looks and I think there also could be teams giving us great looks. I mean, to be completely honest, we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting,” James said via the Los Angeles Times. “And that’s just what the truth of the matter is. It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team.”

“That doesn’t deter us from still trying to get great shots,” James added. “When you get those opportunities, you take them. But we’re not sitting here with a bunch of 40-plus [percent] career three-point shooting guys.”

Lakers turnovers didn’t help with 22 in all, and the defense giving up 16 three-pointers made comeback hopes slim. The Lakers couldn’t slow down Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry, who had 33 points.

Now, the Lakers face a retooled and rejuvenated Clippers squad that looks to show why it’s the top team in Tinseltown. Clippers superstar guard Kawhi Leonard returns from an ACL tear, and he could keep up his edge against the Lakers. He posted 28 points or better in each of his four games against the Lakers in the 2019-2020 season before his ACL tear.

Leonard said he didn’t watch the Lakers’ opener, but he studied the film.

“I didn’t watch it,” Leonard said via ClutchPoints. “I don’t watch basketball like that anyway, so. Whoever we play, I’ll see the film, but I pretty much will not watch the games on TV.”