How to Watch the College Baseball World Series Online for Free

The College World Series begins this weekend over at Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium and the field is set for yet another exciting tournament that will have the best teams in the country coming to achieve glory.

All the games will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every game of the 2022 College World Series online:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 College World Series live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 College World Series live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed to watch the College World Series, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 College World Series live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which doesn’t come with a free trial but now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 College World Series live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

College World Series 2022 Preview

College baseball is a case of how you end and not how you develop throughout the season and that is why the marathon that is the collegiate season ends up having so many ups and downs.

This is why the 74th edition of the College World Series is one of those events in the collegiate calendar that creates such a great deal of anticipation and excitement for all involved.

One of the big storylines coming into this competition is that three of the top contenders from the SEC find themselves in the same bracket and it will make it difficult for the conference to repeat as champions.

The bottom half of the eight-team group ends up seeing Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss facing off as one of the could get out of it and reach the championship game.

With all that in mind, these SEC West programs have to go through the Stanford Cardinal, who are come in as the second-ranked team in the land and highest national seed left in the bracket.

Stanford is one of four national seeds that made it through the regional and super regional rounds to get to Omaha. Texas A&M, Texas and Auburn are the others.

To remain within the SEC theme, Texas A&M is the lone team in the top side of the bracket.

Also future SEC members Oklahoma and Texas are in that part of the bracket along with the unranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who upset top-seeded Tennessee in the super regional round. This was the biggest shock as the Volunteers were the consensus choice to become national champions just a few weeks ago.

The field appears to be wide open since most of the College World Series qualifiers needed three games to advance out of both rounds.

This is because there are many absentees of note that were knocked out either in the regionals or super regionals. As was the case with Tennessee, there were two other teams that were out of this competition as was the case with Virginia Tech and Miami.