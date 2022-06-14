Costa Rica vs New Zealand Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Costa Rica and New Zealand will face off in Qatar for a chance to get back there in the month of November to participate in the World Cup.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 2 (English broadcast) and NBC Universo (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Costa Rica vs New Zealand online:

Costa Rica vs New Zealand Preview

Costa Rica and New Zealand will face off for the first time in a match that will have a World Cup spot on the line. The last of the 32 tickets are up for grabs for this year’s World Cup, at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar, with the ‘Ticos’ as slight favorites in a single-game duel with no margin for error.

Due to having a greater background in World Cups in recent years, Costa Rica may have more entry numbers to obtain that ticket that would allow them to play their sixth World Cup, the third in a row after Brazil 2014 (quarterfinals) and Russia 2018.

The Costa Rican team reaches this final match after finishing in fourth position in the Concacaf Qualifiers, behind Canada, Mexico and the United States. Los Ticos were able to correct their form in spectacular fashion after the turn of the year, though, winning six of their final seven matches to sneak into the playoff place after looking to be out of the fight.

Four straight wins to round off the campaign sealed fourth spot for Luis Fernando Suarez’s men, as they finished with triumphs over Jamaica, Canada, El Salvador and USA to leapfrog and end four points above Panama.

They then returned to action at the beginning of June for the opening of the new CONCACAF Nations League term, and, after an opening defeat at the hands of Panama, Los Ticos were able to put their first points on the board with a 2-0 victory over Martinique thanks to goals from Joel Campbell and Francisco Calvo.

For New Zealand, this is the third consecutive occasion that they represent Oceania and will see if they can finally break through against a very experienced and complicated Costa Rica. The New Zealanders failed to do so after that as they faced Mexico and Peru in the 2013 and 2017 respectively in World Cup playoffs.

The All Whites look to be Oceania’s lone representative at the World after beating the Solomon Islands 5-0 to get to this playoff, in which they are looking for their third participation in a World Cup after Spain 1982 and South Africa 2010.

Costa Rica Probable XI: Keylor Navas, Martinez, Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo; Celso Borges, Yelstin Tejeda; Gerson Torres, Brian Ruiz, Keysher Fuller; Joel Campbell

New Zealand Probable XI: Stefan Marinovic; Tim Payne, Tommy Smith, Nando Pijnaker, Francis De Vries; Marko Stamenic, Bill Tuiloma, Joe Bell; Elijah Just, Chris Wood, , Logan Rogerson