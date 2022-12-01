Creighton vs Texas Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 7 ranked Creighton Bluejays (6-1) head to the Moody Center in Austin to take on the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (5-0) on Thursday, December 1.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Creighton vs Texas streaming live online:

Creighton vs Texas Preview

The Longhorns are fresh from a 91-54 trouncing of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on November 26. Guard Sir’Jabari Rice led Texas in scoring with a game-high 19 points, while fellow guard Marcus Carr chipped in 18 points in the win.

Tyrese Hunter also added 17 points and he leads the Longhorns in scoring on the season, netting 16.2 points per game. Hunter has been a solid addition after transferring over from Iowa State, blending nicely with players like 6-foot-9 senior Dylan Disu, who had a career-high five blocks against UTRGV.

“We’re only five games into this deal, but I do think we’ve established ourselves as a team that is trying to play at a great pace offensively,” Longhorns head coach Chris Beard said.

Texas is averaging 82.2 points per game on offense while allowing 52.8 points per game on defense, and they’ll face a tough test against the Bluejays.

Creighton is coming off mixed results at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational last week. The Bluejays handed No. 9 Arkansas an 90-87 loss, before losing t No. 14 Arizona, 81-79.

“We showed some grit in getting ourselves back in that,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said after the tourney. “It felt like in the second half, every time we would get it to three or four, they’d stretch it back to nine or 10 and we just couldn’t quite crack the seal, so to speak, to get ’em where they were really, really nervous.”

The Bluejays have five players averaging a double figures, led by 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who is putting up 16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds a game. South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman has also been a solid contributor for Creighton, netting 12.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest. Scheierman also leads the squad in double-doubles (3) and three-pointers (19).

Creighton and Texas have met just once before, with the Bluejays winning, 77-61, way back in the 1974 NCAA tourney.