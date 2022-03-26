How to Watch Denver vs Minnesota Duluth Hockey Online Free

Denver and Minnesota Duluth clash for a spot in the Frozen Four on Saturday.

Denver vs Minnesota Duluth Preview

Minnesota Duluth (22-15-4) looks to get back to the Frozen Four as will the Denver Pioneers (28-9-1) in a quarterfinal matchup on Saturday in Loveland, Colorado.

UMD beat Michigan Tech 3-0 on Thursday, March 24, to advance. Kobe Roth scored two goals for the Bulldogs, and Kyler Kleven added another.

“You know we were fortunate, this time of the year it’s game by game, you survive and advance, and today we survived and got an opportunity to play a game here on Saturday so we’re excited about that, and we’ll be a better team on Saturday,” Bulldogs head coach Scott Sandelin said per Natalie Noury of Fox 21

Denver outlasted UMass Lowell 3-2 in their first round game on Thursday. Cameron Wright scored the game-winner for the Bulldogs.

“Obviously, a great win for us,” Denver coach David Carle said according to the Denver Post’s Mike Chambers. “It was a very challenging game, and for that, I give our players a ton of credit for sticking with it. We have not been in a lot of these really tight games this year.”

Denver and UMD have plenty of familiarity, playing in the NCHC together. They split their first weekend series in Duluth 1-1 in December 20201 and did the same in Denver during February. The Bulldogs beat the Pioneers 2-0 in their last meeting during the NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

“We’ve played them five times this year. They got three on us. We got two on them,” Carle said per Chambers. “There’s no secrets. I think the experience of playing them last weekend is very beneficial for us. I think the experience of playing Lowell was very, very beneficial for us, and so our team is getting pushed in different ways. And we found a way to win a really hard hockey game, which I think gives our group a lot of confidence.”

UMD players know they will need to make adjustments from their last time out against Michigan Tech though.

“We just need to tighten some things up and probably execute a little better in all three zones and we’ll try and do that before Saturday but these games are not easy, I don’t care, they’re not,” Sandelin said per Noury.