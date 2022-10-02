‘East New York’ Streaming: How to Watch Show Online

The latest police procedural to hit TV is “East New York,” premiering Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS before moving to its regular timeslot of 9 p.m. ET/PT on October 9.

‘East New York’ Preview

East New York | Official Trailer | CBS Regina Haywood is the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, a working-class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of… 2022-05-18T11:59:24Z

This new police drama stars Amanda Warren as Regina Haywood, the “newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in a working-class Brooklyn neighborhood in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification,” according to the CBS press release.

It continues:

With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make. Her team includes her mentor, shrewd veteran two-star Chief John Suarez; Marvin Sandeford, a highly respected training officer and expert on the neighborhood; Tommy Killian, a detective with some old-school approaches to policing; Capt. Stan Yenko, Haywood’s gregarious and efficient right hand; Crystal Morales, an intuitive detective who can’t be intimidated; Andre Bentley, a trainee from an upper middle-class background; and ambitious patrol officer Brandy Quinlan, the sole volunteer to live in a local housing project as part of Haywood’s plan to bridge the gap between police and community. Regina Haywood has a vision: she and the squad of the 74th Precinct will not only serve their community – they’ll also become part of it.

The show co-stars Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Olivia Luccardi and Lavel Schley.

The premiere episode is titled “Pilot” and its description reads, “Amanda Warren is promoted to be boss of the 74th precinct in East New York, where she must get her crew on board — but some are skeptical of her promotion.”

Then on October 9 comes episode two, titled “Misdemeanor Homicide.” Its description reads, “Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th precinct in East New York, is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives.”

In an interview with CBS’ Watch magazine, star Richard Kind said of the new show that they hope they can show the “humanity of and respect for the police that [he] grew up with in the ’60s and 70s.”

“East New York” premieres Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS before moving to its regular Sunday timeslot of 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on October 9.