Frankfurt vs Rangers Live Stream: Where to Watch Europa League Final in US

Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers will face off in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET) will be televised on TUDN (Spanish broadcast), and it will also stream live on Paramount+ (English), which you can watch via Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every Europa League match via the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch every Europa League match via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TUDN is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers will get a chance to end decades of despair when they meet in the Europa League final on Wednesday in Seville.

There will be more than 40,000 seats available at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, but only about 10,000 tickets were allocated to each club. City officials in the Andalusian city planned to open fan zones to accommodate those not able to make it to the game.

For the Germans, it will be an opportunity to win its first European trophy in more than 40 years. It will be Frankfurt’s first European final since beating Borussia Mönchengladbach in 1980 in an all-German matchup in the UEFA Cup, the predecessor to the Europa League.

Frankfurt, led by veteran goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, made it to the final unbeaten after eliminating some strong opponents — Real Betis in the round of 16, Barcelona in the quarterfinals and West Ham in the semifinals. Frankfurt is trying to become the third unbeaten team to win the title in the Europa League era, after Chelsea in 2019 and Villarreal in 2021.

They will also be spurred on by Colombian international Rafael Santos Borré, who was on fire in this tournament scoring key goals against Barcelona and West Ham en route to the final.

“For Eintracht, for the fans, for the club, for the players, (winning again after 42 years) would be the most important thing ever,” Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner told UEFA.com. “It has extraordinary significance, great significance, and that’s why we’re going to try our best so that we come home with the trophy and spend one or two nights celebrating with our fans.”

For Rangers, a chance for its first continental title in 50 years. This is also a key game in what will be a crucial week when it comes to their overall trophy haul as they will play in the Scottihs Cup final against Hearts this weekend. The Scottish power was very close to European glory when it played in the UEFA Cup final in 2008, but it lost to Zenit St. Petersburg. The Scottish club is looking for its first European trophy since earning the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972.

Led by captain and top scorer James Tavernier, Rangers lost its first two group games but eventually gained momentum. It will be boosted by having already eliminated two German clubs — Borussia Dortmund in the first knockout round and Leipzig in the semifinals.

Triumph in the second-tier competition in the Spanish city of Seville will also guarantee the winner an automatic spot in the group stage of next season’s Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt Probable XI: Kevin Trapp; Almany Toure, Evan Ndicka, Tuta; Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Jens Petter Hauge; Rafael Santos Borré

Rangers Probable XI: Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic; Glen Kamara, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack; Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo, Scott Wright