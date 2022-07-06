England vs Austria Women’s Euro Live Stream: How to Watch in US

England and Austria kick off the Women’s Euro Championship over at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of England vs Austria online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch England vs Austria live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch England vs Austria live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch England vs Austria live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch England vs Austria live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

England vs Austria Women’s Euro 2022 Preview

On Wednesday, the Women’s Euro 2022 will begin as both England and Austria will kick off proceedings.

For England, this tournament is the one where they can overcome the jinx that they have after being runners-up at the tournament twice. The competition was originally scheduled to take place in August last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarina Wiegman’s side comes in with no complications in terms of suspensions or injuries that would end up limiting her selection for this first match. Steph Houghton and Lucy Staniforth have just returned from injury spells and were not included in the final squad.

Both sides squared off five times across all competitions thus far. In this series, England enjoy a 100% record in the fixture at the moment, with Austria yet to score a goal against them.

The last time these two teams faced off was back in November 2021 in the qualifying fixture for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which ended in a 1-0 win for England.

Meanwhile, Austria will have two key players unavailable due to injuries to players like Maria Plattner and Lisa Kolb. These two were excluded from the final team list and they were replaced by Virginia Kirchberger and Annabel Schasching.

England Probable XI: Mary Earps (GK); Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Lotte Wubben-Moy; Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Jill Scott, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead; Ellen White, Nikita Parris

Austria Probable XI: Manuela Zinsberger (GK); Laura Wienroither, Carina Wenninger, Viki Schnaderbeck, Celina Degen; Barbara Dunst, Sarah Zadrazil, Laura Feiersinger; Julia Hickelsberger-Füller, Sarah Puntigam; Nicole Billa