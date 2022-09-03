Where to Watch Eastern Washington vs Tennessee State Football

Eastern Washington takes on Tennessee State on Saturday, September 3.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Tennessee State vs Eastern Washington live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Tennessee State vs Eastern Washington live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Tennessee State vs EWU Preview

Thirteenth-ranked Eastern Washington faces Tennessee State on Saturday as the two FCS squads kick off their respective seasons.

Former NFL great Eddie George begins his second season at the helm for the TSU Tigers — a team that went 5-6 in 2021. EWU posted a 10-3 record and made the FCS playoffs in 2021.

“They’re talented, and they play extremely hard,” EWU offensive coordinator Jim Chapin said via The Spokesman-Review. “There are not a lot of deficiencies, not a lot of holes.”

EWU and TSU notably will play for the first time every, which Chapin said it presents its own set of challenges.

“In a conference game, there’s often kids you recruited that end up at other schools, and there’s a personality to those games and a tradition and a never-ending remembrance of what happened in previous games,” Chapin said per The Spokesman-Review. “With Week 1 in nonconference (play), it has its own life and history.”

TSU Key Players

Austin Peay transfer Draylen Ellis gets the nod at quarterback for the Tigers.

Running back Devon Starling posted 800 yards rushing and three touchdowns last season.

Linebacker K’Vaughn Pope comes from Ohio State where played in 33 games for the Buckeyes.

Memphis transfer and cornerback Jashon Watkins has good size at 6-foo-4, 200 pounds.

EWU Key Players

EWU has a dearth of talented wide receivers — Efton Chism, Freddie Roberson, and Wyatt Musser.

Defensive linemen Mitchell Johnson and Joshua Jerome can disrupt opposing offenses.

Safeties Anthony Smith and Tre Weed can cause trouble to opponents’ passing attacks.