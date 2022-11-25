Florida vs FSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Florida and Florida State meet in a non-conference rivalry for the Sunshine Showdown on Friday, November 25.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Florida vs FSU streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Florida vs FSU Preview

Once a matchup with national title ramifications, No. 16 Florida State (8-3) and Florida (6-5) meet with plenty on the line in Tallahassee on Friday night. The two haven’t met with both teams being ranked in the top 10 since 2012.

Both teams can solidify bowl game positioning in addition to in-state bragging rights. CBS Sports has Florida State projected for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and the Gators for the Las Vegas Bowl.

Florida won the last three meetings in Sunshine Showdown series against the Seminoles, but the Gators held off a Seminole comeback in a 24-21 victory. Jordan Travis, Ontaria Wilson, and Treshaun Ward spearheaded that Seminoles comeback attempt with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and the get another shot at the Gators on Friday.

“I’m calm. I’m very confident,” Travis told the media via FloridaGators.com. “The guys are playing really well; they’re giving 100 on every single play.”

Travis, the Seminoles’ quarterback, pulled the team within three points with 49 seconds left on an 8-yard touchdown pass to Wilson. Travis has 2,562 yards passing for 21 touchdowns versus four interceptions this season. The Gators expect a challenge in facing Travis one last time.

“He’s smart with his reads,” Gator cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. said via Florida Athletics. “Played him last year, he made the right reads and stuff.”

Marshall has been part of a productive secondary for the Gators this season with an interception, six pass deflections, and 23 tackles. Five Gators defensive backs have picks this year, and three of them have forced fumbles.

Despite Florida’s ability to create turnovers, the Gators have allowed chunks of yards throughout the season with 236.9 yards allowed per game. The Gators also have allowed 15 pass touchdowns this season.

Up front, Gators linebacker Amari Burney will need to get to Travis. Burney has four sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Travis still makes plays with his legs amid growing his passing game. Travis averages 4.7 yards per attempt, and he has five rushing touchdowns this season.

Offensively, Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson looks to lead his squad to a bounce back win after a stunning loss at Vanderbilt on November 19. Richardson threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns in that game, but he also threw an interception. He has 2,351 yards and 14 touchdowns versus eight interceptions for the season.

“A lot of people are disappointed, but it comes with the sport. You win some, you lose some,” Richardson said via GatorCountry.com. “Even though we don’t want to lose, it happens if you’re not on top of your A-game. Momentum is always something that we try to work towards, always try to put something in our favor when it comes to momentum.”