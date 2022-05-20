Where to Watch Florida State vs Howard Softball Regional

Defending national runner-up Florida State begins unfinished business on Friday, May 20, with Howard in the NCAA Tournament.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch Florida State vs Howard live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of every non-televised game at the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament (around 60 games total). It also includes other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Florida State vs Howard live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Florida State vs Howard Softball Preview

Florida State has unfinished business after falling to Oklahoma in last year’s Women’s College World Series.

The Seminoles (52-5) return to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed and will look to get back to Oklahoma City, starting with the Tallahassee Regional. FSU opens with Howard (31-22) on Friday.

“We’re excited. We’ve worked so hard this whole entire season to give us a chance to be home, host in front of our fans, with our families,” FSU head coach Lonni Alameda said on ESPN2 via the Tallahassee Democrat.

FSU prepared for the road to Oklahoma City with 18 ranked opponents during the regular season. The Seminoles capped a tough ACC season with the conference tournament title.

“We’re super excited coming off the ACC Championship,” Seminoles outfielder Kalei Harding said per the Tallahassee Democrat. “We feel like we’re right where we need to be…I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

South Florida (44-14) and Mississippi State (33-24) will also play in the Tallahassee Regional. Winning teams and losing teams will face off on Saturday as the tournament continues. Surviving teams will play on Sunday for a spot in the Super Regionals.

“USF is a great ballclub. We’ve got some postseason experience playing them and [Georgina] Corrick is a great pitcher. She’s done amazing things for the game of softball for USF,” Alameda said via the Tallahassee Democrat. “Mississippi State, SEC teams are always tested week-in and week-out. We know that we’re going to be ready to be in a boxing match and throwing punches right now. Excited about that.”

Howard embraces the underdog role, starting with the Seminoles on Friday.

“We’re going to fight, Bison freshman infielder Lealani Ricks said via WDVM. “That’s the plan, our go to. We are going to fight, we’re going to bring the energy, and we’re not going to go out thinking we’re not going to do good. We’re just going to go there and we’re going to have fun.”

Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional

Friday’s Games

Game 1: South Florida (44-14) vs. Mississippi State (33-24), 6 p.m.

Game 2: Howard (31-22) vs. No. 2 seed Florida St. (52-5), 8:30 p.m.

Winners’ Bracket & Losers’ Bracket Games on Saturday and Sunday