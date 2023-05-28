French Open 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

The first round of the 2023 French Open will kick off on Sunday, May 28 at Roland Garros in Paris, France.

In the United States, daily coverage of the tournament will be televised on Tennis Channel or NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the tournament on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Tennis Channel and NBC and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and you want a free option, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch the 2023 French Open streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Tennis Channel, NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 French Open live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, while Tennis Channel is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 French Open live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the French Open–coverage of most days of the tournament, including the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals, will be available on Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month or a limited-time offer of $19.99 for a year:

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2023 French Open live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of Tennis Channel, NBC and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 French Open live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

French Open 2023 Preview

This year, the tournament will take place from Sunday, May 28 until Sunday, June 11.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal won the Open last year, but for the first time since he made his debut in the event in 2005, the reigning champ won’t compete. With Nadal out, that leaves Carlos Alcaraz and veteran Novak Djokovic as the potential favorites to win the men’s singles title.

Djokovic and Nadal have both won 22 Grand Slam titles, and American tennis great John McEnroe believes Nadal’s absence could give the 36-year-old Nakak additional motivation.

“It’s his quest to be the best ever and win the most majors so right now it looks like he’s the only guy left who could break more records,” McEnroe said, via Eurosport. “He’s tied with Rafa so this is an opening. He’s had a tough year and a half in a lot of ways and he’s also done some incredible things. Novak, he’s always looking for some inspiration, some fuel, and he’s got some now and he’s got a great chance.”

On the women’s side, world No.1 Iga Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3, to win the women’s singles championship last year. Swiatek’s top competitors include Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova.

The 21-year-old Swiatek has been battling through a thigh injury in recent weeks, but she says it’s nothing to be concerned about heading into the tournament.

“Luckily nothing serious happened, so I had a couple of days off,” Swiatek said at Media Day in Paris, via WTA Tennis. “I’m still recovering from the thigh injury, but I’ll be good for my first round. That’s the most important thing for me. … I just love coming back here no matter what my ranking is or no matter what my previous results are.”

In men’s doubles, Rohan Bopanna and his partner, Matthew Ebden, are among the favorites, as are Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni. In women’s doubles, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova and Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula should be the top contenders.

Here’s a look at the tournament schedule: