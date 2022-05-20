Georgia vs Liberty Softball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Georgia takes on Liberty in the Durham Regional of the NCAA softball tournament on Friday, May 20.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Georgia vs Liberty online:

Georgia vs Liberty Softball Preview

Liberty (43-16) comes into the NCAA tournament with one of the highest win totals in the country but will get a tough SEC test in 19th-ranked Georgia (40-16).

Liberty Overview

The Flames reached the tournament with their second-straight Atlantic Sun Conference title, winning 29 of their past 33 games. Liberty comes in with confidence to the Durham Regional with a prior win over No. 12 seed and host Duke, 8-3, on April 20. Liberty also beat then-No. 5 Notre Dame on March 5.

Liberty sophomore catcher Caroline Hudson leads the team in home runs with 16 this season. Hudson also has a .316 batting average and 45 runs scored.

Flames pitcher Karlie Keeney (19-7) has seven shutouts this season and a 2.37 ERA. She’s one of two Flames pitchers to strike out 100 or more batters this season. Emily Kirby (13-5) leads the Flames in strikeouts with 118.

Georgia Overview

Georgia looks to get back to the Women’s College World Series after coming up short last year. This year’s Bulldogs squad has a hard-hitting lineup with six players tallying 10 or more home runs apiece this season.

Sara Mosley leads the Bulldogs with 17 home runs and .430 batting average. She also has 52 RBI and 47 runs scored.

Lacey Fincher, who has 16 home runs, averages .348 at the plate. Fincher also has 46 RBI and 41 runs scored.

Jayda Kearney has 15 home runs followed by Sydney Kuma’s 12 homers and 10 from Jaiden Fields and Ellie Armistead. Kearney and Kuma can also cause trouble along the base paths as they have eight and seven stolen bases respectively.

Georgia has solid pitcher with Madison Kerpics as the ace. Kerpics (18-9) has a 3.23 ERA with 159 strikeouts this season.

What’s at Stake

The winner will face either Durham Regional host and No. 12 seed Duke (41-8) or UMBC 31-10) on Saturday. The losing team from the Georgia Liberty game will look to stave off elimination on Saturday against the loser of the Duke-UMBC game.

The Durham Regional champion will face the Los Angeles Regional champion in the Super Regionals next week. UCLA, Loyola-Marymount, Ole Miss, and Grand Canyon will vie for the Los Angeles Regional title this weekend.

Durham (N.C.) Regional

Friday Games

Game 1: Liberty (43-16) vs. Georgia (40-16), noon

Game 2: UMBC (31-10) vs. No. 12 seed Duke (41-8), 2:30 p.m.

Saturday Games

Game 3 — 1 p.m. (Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner)

Game 4 — 3:30 p.m. (Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser)

Game 5 — 6 p.m. (Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser)

Sunday Games