Golden Globe Awards 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards are here to honor the best in movies and TV in the past year. They air on Tuesday, January 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC live in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Golden Globes streaming live online:

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Preview

The milestone 80th annual Golden Globes are airing on January 10 to recognize the best in film and television from the past year. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been tapped to host “Hollywood’s Party of the Year.”

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

“Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style,” said Jesse Collins, executive producer and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. “We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”

The nominees are as follows:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

Best Director, Motion Picture

James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”)

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

“Tár” (Focus Features) — Todd Field

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Sarah Polley

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”)

Margot Robbie (“Babylon”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”)

Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva (“Babylon”)

Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

Adam Driver (“White Noise”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ralph Fiennes (“The Menu”)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brad Pitt (“Babylon”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)

Best Television Series, Drama

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)

Diego Luna (“Andor”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Best Supporting Actor, Television

John Lithgow (“The Old Man”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

“Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)

Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)

Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) — Carter Burwell

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) — John Williams

Best Picture, Non-English Language

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“RRR” (India)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Inu-Oh” (GKIDS)

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

The 2023 Golden Globes air on Tuesday, January 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on NBC.