Honduras vs Mexico Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Honduras hosts a beleaguered Mexico side in San Pedro Sula in a match where the home side would love to play spoilers and complicate El Tri's run to the World Cup.

Honduras vs Mexico Preview

Football is all about results and this is the case for Mexico. Their scoreless draw against the US in Mexico City set off alarm bells all over the press and the fan base in that country. Yet if one sees things coldly, they could be clinching a World Cup spot should they win and Costa Rica ends up not doing so.

Mexico come into this stretch having arguably the most accessible path to the World Cup based on their opposition. They will be facing two sides that are out of World Cup contention and they have already beaten.

Of course, on paper things look much more simple. Mexico struggled all through this phase of qualifying and have not found their best footing. Despite that, they found a way to grind out certain results and be in a position that they currently find themselves in.

Heading to Honduras is synonymous to entering a nightmare for El Tri if you look at every visit that they make to the Estadio Olímpico in San Pedro Sula. Mexico have not won there in World Cup qualifying dating back to May 1993 when they won 4-1 thanks to goals by Alberto García Aspe, Luis Flores, Luis García and an own goal from Richardson Smith.

Mexico will be without their coach Gerardo Martino. The much maligned Argentine coach will not travel as he suffered discomfort in the eye where he had retinal surgery in a couple of months ago.

Alexis Vega looks to be coming in to replace Jesús Corona. The Chivas man is Mexico’s leading scorer in this phase of qualifying with two goals.

Meanwhile, all signs point to Julián Araujo getting a possible start over Jorge Sánchez. The Club América man had a solid performance against the US as he did limit Christian Pulisic for a good portion of the match. The one big opportunity the Chelsea man did get, was denied by Memo Ochoa.

That position once again will be filled by his assistant Jorge Theiler. Mexico’s training session on Saturday was suspended as there was a torrential downpour in San Pedro Sula. This was determined by the Fenafuth (Honduran FA) technical committee that the “climatological conditions were not favorable” for the visitors to step onto the pitch there.

Honduras got their first point since they earned one against Costa Rica last October. They have not won in World Cup qualifying and find themselves at the bottom of the table.

That does not minimize this match one bit. For them, this match is a rivalry game and they look to play that way on Sunday.

Mexico Probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Julián Araujo, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga; Héctor Herrera, Diego Lainez, Erick Gutierrez; Hirving Lozano, Raúl Jimenez, Alexis Vega

Honduras Probable XI: Luis López; Wesly Decas, Denil Maldonado, Allans Vargas, Jonathan Núñez; Edwin Rodriguez, Kevin Arriaga, lex López, Joseph Rosales; Romell Quioto, Ángel Tejeda