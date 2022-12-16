How to Watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Online

It’s time to deck the halls and trim the tree with the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball holiday concert, airing Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both included CW in most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CW (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Preview

For the 23rd year in a row (save 2020, when it was canceled due to COVID), KIIS-FM and iHeartRadio are bringing fans their favorite holiday hits via the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, which features today’s hottest music stars performing across the county, including in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area.

The official iHeartRadio Media press release teases:

The season’s spectacular music event captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year’s biggest artists including Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Sam Smith with special guest Kim Petras, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi, and more.

For the ninth consecutive year, ten cities on the tour, Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale will partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. In addition, iHeartRadio’s 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball in Dallas will work with the Kidd’s Kids program of the Kraddick Foundation, whose mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions. Each event will allocate a portion of ticket sales to its benefiting organization as well as offer exclusive packages through online auctions leading up to the events.

“Every year our iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of the most anticipated announcements,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in a statement. “We’re particularly excited about who’s playing this year. This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage. We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country.”

“This is the time of the year when the biggest artists in music come together to celebrate the holidays with their fans from coast to coast, culminating with a two hour broadcast television event on The CW Network,” added John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

“The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is honored to partner with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for its ninth year,” said Meredith Seacrest Leach, Executive Director & COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “With iHeart’s generous support, we can build more Seacrest Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country, providing creative outlets where kids get to be stars. We are excited to be opening at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens, NY as well as Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN in 2023.”

The 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball airs Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.