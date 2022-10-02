‘Interview with the Vampire’ 2022 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Anne Rice’s famous book series and film of the same name, “Interview with the Vampire,” is getting the TV series treatment, premiering on Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT times on AMC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include AMC and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

'Interview with the Vampire' Preview

Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire | Official Trailer | AMC A modern, unforgettable retelling of Anne Rice's best-selling novel, Interview With The Vampire. Starring Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones), Sam Reid (The Newsreader), Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Way of the Water) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Premieres October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. #InterviewWithTheVampire #AnneRice #AMCPlus » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/3tz1yp9 IMMORTAL UNIVERSE ON AMC: Facebook:… 2022-09-08T16:59:48Z

This gothic horror project is based on Anne Rice’s 1976 novel of the same name. It was previously adapted in a 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, with Cruise playing the vampire Lestate and Pitt as his vampire friend Louis. Kirsten Dunst played Claudia, their young companion who was turned into a vampier as a little girl. Christian Slater starred as Daniel Molloy, a reporter in the present day who is there to interview Louis.

This new series is a “sensuous, contemporary reinvention” of Rice’s novel, according to the AMC Press release.

It continues:

“Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat De Lioncourt’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

The series was renewed for a second season on September 28, before the first season has even premiered.

“The scope and breadth of this show, and what [producer Mark Johnson and showrunner Rolin Jones] have delivered, is just stupendous. They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice’s Interview in a wonderful way, and we’re incredibly proud. From the set build, to production design, costumes and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast deliver powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, in a statement. “We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work.”

“The opportunity to revisit the passionate and shocking world of Louis, Lestat and Claudia is irresistible. We will happily walk through the doorway that AMC has so kindly opened for us and deliver a season two that takes full advantage of the wonders bestowed upon us by Anne Rice,” added Johnson.

Said Jones: “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai. The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books. All praises be to our fearless network, we shall endeavor not to screw it up.”

The premiere episode is titled “In Throes of Increasing Wonder” and its description reads, “Louis de Pointe du Lac lives in 1910 New Orleans as executor-in-charge of his family’s fortune; when he meets the vampire Lestat, Louis’ life begins to unravel in otherworldly ways; in 2020, Louis tells his story to journalist Daniel Molloy.”

Then on October 9 comes episode two, titled “…After the Phantoms of Your Former Self.” Its description reads, “Beginning his life as a vampire, Louis learns the rules of vampirism from his maker and companion Lestat; Louis discovers increasing differences between himself and Lestat; in Dubai, Louis reveals more of his modern-day vampire lifestyle to Molloy.”

“Interview With the Vampire” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on AMC.