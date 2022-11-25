How to Watch Iowa-Nebraska Game Online for Free

Looking to secure a spot in the Big Ten title game for the second year in a row, Iowa play host to Nebraska in their annual Heroes Game rivalry matchup on Friday afternoon.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Nebraska vs Iowa streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nebraska vs Iowa live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Nebraska vs Iowa Preview

In this relatively young rivalry game since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2012, the Iowa Hawkeyes are going for their eighth straight win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Iowa is favored by 10.5 points and they have a trip to the Big Ten championship on the line.

After starting a disappointing 1-3 in the conference — a win over Rutgers, then losses to Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State — the Hawkeyes went on a four-game winning streak and are now playing for a chance to go to the Big Ten championship, helped by an upset of Purdue over Illinois. Nebraska, meanwhile, is in the middle of a five-game losing streak. They also fired their head coach back in September after the Cornhuskers started 1-2.

In his pre-game press conference, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said that he’s trying to keep his players’ focus on this week and not the possibility of playing in the championship game.

“I think we all know what’s at stake, what’s possible. My encouragement to them is we’ve got to focus on this week purely. That’s really all it’s about. That really was our attitude five weeks ago. That was the goal. We had five games, and my point to them was you can do anything for five games. Let’s just make sure we’re really focused on what we need to, and now we’re down to four days,” said Ferentz.

He added, “That’s all that counts, and I do know this. Going back to the first one coming out of Columbus, if we don’t get that one, being in the position we’re in right now wouldn’t be possible. Just try to explain to them, that game was really important just like the one Friday. I don’t think one is more important than the other.”

He also said that despite Nebraska’s record, he knows this is going to be a tough game.

“Most of [our games against Nebraska] have gone right down to the wire,” Ferentz said. “That’s what you have to expect. That’s how I look at it. Typically, nothing is easy for us. That’s kind of the way of life. So it’s just find a way to win at the end. We’re expecting this to be a real tough game.”

The Nebraska vs Iowa game kicks off on Friday, November 25 at 4 p.m. Eastern on the Big Ten Network.