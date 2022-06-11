How to Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans Online for Free in US

The 2022 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans over at the over at the Circuit de la Sarthe and there are various teams are looking to contend and prevent Toyota Gazoo from winning again.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2022 Preview

The prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans is once again about to be run. The 90th edition of this historic race will be run over at the Circuit de la Sarthe for 24 hours with this year’s race starting an hour later than usual, at 10 am ET.

The race is the third round of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship, where it is also open to competitors of the European and Asian Le Mans Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar runners and stand alone Le Mans entries, doubling the usual WEC grid size.

Only competitors from the WEC will be eligible to score points, and with double points on offer this is an important one for the championship, but all cars are in contention for the overall and class wins.

There will be 62 cars taking to the grid as they did last year, with two temporary gazebo garages set up at the end of the permanent pit building to allow for the additional two cars.

This year will be race that we have not seen before as none of the reserve cars entered onto the entry list, meaning that only these cars will line up on Sunday will be the 62 cars that were originally granted entry to the race.

One of the stories, going into this race, is the fact that Toyota Gazoo Racing struggled in qualifying against both Glickenhaus and Alpine Elf Team. Keep in mind that in a race this long track positioning will not be that important.

Toyota, with their struggles, will catapult Glickenhaus into the position of favorites after their impressive performance at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, taking the team’s first class and overall pole position.

WRT is another team to look at since they performed very well dating back to last year. They could be a favorite as well but the United Autosports could contend for a podium spot.

This year, WRT bring a third car to Le Mans, hoping to take a clean sweep of the class podium.