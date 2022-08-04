Where to Watch LLWS Regionals 2022

Regional action begins Thursday, August 4, for Little League teams vying for spots in the Little League World Series.

Here’s where you can watch every game:

Every bracket except Southwest: Every championship game and some semifinal games will be on ESPN, and every other game will stream live on ESPN+

Southwest Bracket: The championship game and one semifinal will be on ESPN, while every other game will be on Longhorn Network

And here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the games online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The majority of the regional games, with the few exceptions listed above, will stream live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch LLWS regional games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

This is the only streaming service with both ESPN and Longhorn Network

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, Longhorn Network and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle, which you can watch for free through August 20:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the televised LLWS regional games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the ESPN LLWS regional games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the ESPN LLWS regional games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the ESPN and ESPN+ LLWS regional games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This doesn’t include a free trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the ESPN LLWS regional games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

LLWS Regionals 2022 Preview

Little League baseball teams around the U.S. and Canada look to punch their tickets for the Little League World Series on August 17-28 at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Regional play in the U.S. starts on Thursday, and several regionals in other countries get underway soon. Several regional champions in other countries have been determined already. Twenty teams in all will compete in the Little League World Series.

Here’s a look at the U.S. teams vying for trips to Williamsport.

U.S. Regionals & Teams

Great Lakes at Whitestown, Indiana — August 6-10

Hinsdale — Hinsdale, Illinois

Hagerstown — Hagerstown, Indiana

North Laurel — London, Kentucky

Grosse Pointe Farms-City —Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan

West Side — Hamilton, Ohio

Metro Region at Bristol, Connecticut — August 6-12

Fairfield American — Fairfield, Connecticut

Tom’s River East — Tom’s River, New Jersey

Massapequa Coast — Massapequa, New York

Cumberland — Cumberland, Rhode Island

Mid-Atlantic at Bristol, Connecticut — August 7-12

Naamans — Wilmington, Delaware

Conococheague — Williamsport, Maryland

Hollidaysburg Area — Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania

Northwest Washington — Washington, D.C.

Midwest at Whitestown, Indiana — August 5-12

Davenport Southeast — Davenport, Iowa

JL Hutchinson — Pittsburg, Kansas

Coon Rapids Andover — Coon Rapids, Minnesota

Webb City — Webb City, Missouri

Kearney — Kearney, Nebraska

Fargo — Fargo, North Dakota

Sioux Falls — Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Little Leaguers of Kenosha — Kenosha, Wisconsin

Mountain at San Bernardino, California — August 7-12

Boulder Arrowhead — Billings, Montana

Paso Verde — Henderson, Nevada

Snow Canyon — Santa Clara, Utah

Gillette — Gillette, Wyoming

New England at Bristol, Connecticut — August 6-11

Bangor East — Bangor, Maine

Middleboro — Middleborough, Massachusetts

Concord — Concord, New Hampshire

Brattleboro — Brattleboro, Vermont

Northwest at San Bernardino, California — August 6-11

Abbott O Rabbit — Anchorage, Alaska

Lewiston — Lewiston, Idaho

Bend North — Bend, Oregon

Bonney Lake — Bonney Lake, Washington

Southeast at Warner Robins, Georgia — August 4-9

Sylacauga — Sylacauga, Alabama

Keystone — Tampa, Florida

Harris County — Harris County, Georgia

Bull City — Durham, North Carolina

Northwood — Taylors, South Carolina

Nolensville — Nolensville, Tennessee

Loudoun South — South Riding, Virginia

Bridgeport — Bridgeport, West Virginia

Southwest at Waco, Texas — August 4-9

White Hall — White Hall, Arkansas

Three Rivers — Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Eastbank — Kenner, Louisiana

Starkville — Starkville, Mississippi

Eastdale — Albuquerque, New Mexico

Tulsa — Tulsa, Oklahoma

Texas East: Pearland — Pearland, Texas

Texas West: Wylie — Abilene, Texas

West at San Bernardino, California — August 6-12

Sidewinder — Peoria, Arizona

Honolulu — Honolulu, Hawaii

Northern California: Tri City — Rocklin, California

Southern California: Glendora — Glendora, California

International Regional Champions

Fun-Lin — Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

Brisbane North — Queensland, Australia

Pabao — Willemstad, Curacao

Emilia Romagna — Bologna, Italy

Takarazuka — Takarzuka, Hyogo

14 de Septiembre — Managua, Nicaragua

Matamoros — Matamoros, Tamaulipas

Aguadulce Cabezera — Aguadulce, Panama

Guaynabo — Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Remaining International Regional