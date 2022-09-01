How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs Missouri Football Online for Free

Head coach Sonny Cumbie faces a tall task in his Louisiana Tech debut when the Bulldogs head on the road to take on Missouri for a Week 1 matchup on Thursday night.

LA Tech vs Missouri Preview

New Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie faces a big test right of the bat when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs face an SEC opponent in Missouri.

Cumbie knows Missouri will especially challenge his defense because the Tigers offense boast five-star freshman wide receiver Luther Burden. And that’s just part of the Tigers’ depth in the passing game.

When midnight strikes, it’s a new beginning 🚨🕛 It's time for the class of 2024 to #CHASE2DRE4MS#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/Zf49qhULep — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 1, 2022

“I think that Luther Burden, the freshman that they have from East St. Louis, is a very, very talented freshman, and they had a deep receiving corps to start with,” Cumbie said via KNOE. “Their receivers can really run. They’re talented. They’re going to try to play action and thrown the ball down the field. I think they’ll probably try to spread us out and create mismatches and get the ball to those guys in space.”

Louisiana Tech likes to throw it downfield now, too, since Cumbie has an air raid offesne background from playing quarterback at Texas Tech under head coach Mike Leach at the time. Missouri didn’t fare well the last time facing a Leach-led air raid offense according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch’s Dave Matter. That happened in 2020 when Mississippi State, coached by Leach, beat the Tigers 51-32.

“What it does is it puts your talent in space and creates one-on-one matchups,” Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz said via Matter. “I don’t necessarily think it covers any deficit up. I think that’s the misnomer about that scheme. There’s some really talented players who play in the Air Raid schemes. I think it just creates space and then utilizes all 53 yards wide [of the field].”

Louisiana Tech quarterback Matthew Downing will look to get the offense going under Cumbie after the team went 3-9 in 2021. The Bulldogs defense meanwhile will have to contend with a three-headed monster at running back. Cody Schrader, Elijah Young, and Nathaniel Peat will share the rushing load for the Tigers.

“Those three guys will be our three primary backs,” Drinkwitz said via Sports Illustrated’s Mizzou Sports Talk. “Each have their own strengths and things that they do well, so we’ll play to those strengths until we feel like one has shown that they can handle the whole load.”

Brady Cook takes over at quarterback this season for the Tigers, the fifth signal caller in five years for the program. For Cooks, it’s a childhood dream to be the Missouri quarterback.

“He just said, ‘Coach it means nothing more to me then to be the starting quarterback at the University of Missouri so I’m here, I’m gonna fight for it and as long as you’re telling me it’s an open competition regardless of what happens I’m gonna be here’,” Drinkwitz said via KMIZ.