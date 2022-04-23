How to Watch LSU Football Spring Game Today

New LSU head coach Brian Kelly makes his debut with the Tigers’ spring game on Saturday, April 23.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch the 2022 LSU spring game:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2022 LSU spring game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 LSU spring game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 LSU spring game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV–you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network+, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 LSU spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s a good option if you plan on keeping a streaming service long-term:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 LSU spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 LSU spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

LSU Spring Game 2022 Preview

LSU looks to return to national prominence under new head coach Brian Kelly, who shockingly left Notre Dame late in 2021.

“I’m here to win a national championship,” Kelly said via ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “I came down here explicitly for that purpose.”

The Tigers produced two mediocre seasons in 2020 and 201 after a 15-0 national championship run in 2019. LSU dipped to 5-5 in 2020 followed by a 6-7 season in 2021, the first losing season since 1999.

LSU has a four-way quarterback competition going with Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels, Myles Brennan, and Walker Howard. Nussmeier is the only one among those four to play snaps for the Tigers in 2021. He had 329 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

“I think I’ve learned a lot from last year, getting to play in some real SEC time. I think the biggest thing for me was kind of being more of a manager of an offense,” Nussmeier said via Sports Illustrated’s LSU Country. “For some reason I got this gunslinger approach. I take some shots but I can’t look to do that every play so that’s what I’ve learned, just move the sticks.”

Brennan, once the heir apparent to Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, looks to regain starter status in 2022. Brennan hasn’t played a snap since 2020 due to injury.

“Physically he’s improved, his body, his conditioning level and all of those had to start with his ability to compete,” Kelly said via LSU Country. “He did a tremendous job leading into spring ball taking care of himself, getting stronger which put him in a position to use a lot of his experience against by in large an inexperienced group.”

Daniels came to LSU this year via the transfer portal. He threw for 2,381 yards and 10 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions in 13 games at Arizona State last year.

Howard, a four-star recruit, looks to establish himself at LSU as a true freshman.

“From day one, I’ve improved so much and that’s how the coaches have told me. I’m gonna hit a wall and it’s just about how you pick up and work through it,” Howard said via LSU Country. “I feel like I’m finally working past that wall and I’m really excited for Saturday and ready to go out and compete.”