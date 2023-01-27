How to Watch Man City vs Arsenal FA Cup in US

Manchester City and Arsenal will clash in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with the match taking place at Etihad Stadium on Friday, January 27.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal got to this stage by taking down Oxford United, 3-0, in Round 3 at League One, and the Gunners followed that win up by handing Man United a 3-2 loss on January 22. On the other side, Man City handed Chelsea a 3-0 loss in the third round of the FA Cup, and most recently, the Citizens beat the Wolves 3-0 on January 22.

With Pep Guardiola leading the way, Man City has won 13 of us last 16 games against Arsenal, but the City skipper has not been pleased with his team’s efforts of late.

“Maybe they’re too comfortable because we have won four Premier Leagues in five years,” Guardiola said about his squad after beating the Wolves. “After we scored a goal they react, but that is not the point. We are far, far away from being able to compete at the highest level.”

“This is a big test against, in my opinion, the best football team in the world,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said about facing Man City. “I am looking forward to it. It will tell us a lot about where we are.”

Arteta also noted this match against his former boss Guardiola will be a season-defining one for his squad.

“The important thing is to play well and try to win,” Arteta added. “Winning gives you momentum, breeds confidence and helps you to prepare for the next match. That will be our focus on Friday. In some ways it will define our season, yes, because if we are able to win on Friday we will go into the next round and they won’t. It is a very important competition for us and winning will define this moment, for sure, as it will give us a chance to try to go on and win this trophy.”

Arsenal potential starting lineup: Matt Turner (GK) Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding, Gabriel Martinelli, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, Smith Rowe.

Arsenal injuries: Mohamed Elneny (out, knee), Gabriel Jesus (out, knee), Reiss Nelson (out, hamstring)

Manchester City potential starting lineup: Stefan Ortega (GK), Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Ake, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez

Manchester City Injuries: Phil Foden (doubtful, foot)